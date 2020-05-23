You are the owner of this article.
LPS plans virtual open houses on preliminary designs of new high schools
LPS plans virtual open houses on preliminary designs of new high schools

Lincoln Public Schools will hold two virtual open houses to preview the new high school design concepts.

The open houses, to be held as Zoom webinars, will include a 15-minute presentation and an opportunity to submit questions and comments to staff.

LPS bond projects moving ahead despite uncertainty caused by pandemic

The virtual open houses replace open houses scheduled before social restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those events were put on hold.

The virtual meetings will give Lincoln residents a glimpse of what the two new high schools will look like. LPS is moving forward with construction on the northwest school, which is slated to open in 2022. The southeast Lincoln school is scheduled to open in 2023.

The two schools are part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February. One will be built near 70th Street and Saltillo Road, the other just north of Interstate 80 on the southern end of Air Park.

The meetings will be:

* June 3, 6-6:45 p.m. (Link: lps.zoom.us/j/92048913534)

* June 4, 12-12:45 p.m. (Link: lps.zoom.us/j/97903683988)

Public gets first glimpse of designs for new high schools, athletic facilities
Athletic complexes included in bond proposal would relieve scheduling pressures for Lincoln schools
Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

