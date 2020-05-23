LPS plans virtual open houses on preliminary designs of new high schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Public Schools will hold two virtual open houses to preview the new high school design concepts.

The open houses, to be held as Zoom webinars, will include a 15-minute presentation and an opportunity to submit questions and comments to staff.

The virtual open houses replace open houses scheduled before social restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those events were put on hold.

The virtual meetings will give Lincoln residents a glimpse of what the two new high schools will look like. LPS is moving forward with construction on the northwest school, which is slated to open in 2022. The southeast Lincoln school is scheduled to open in 2023.

The two schools are part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February. One will be built near 70th Street and Saltillo Road, the other just north of Interstate 80 on the southern end of Air Park.

The meetings will be:

