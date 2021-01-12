LPS plans to join other school districts suing company that makes vaping products

In 2019-20 — when students were in school for only three quarters of the year because of the pandemic — 390 students were caught vaping or possessing vaping products, compared with just 39 with tobacco.

Shinoff, who represented southern California school districts for nine years before joining the Frantz lawsuit, said all his clients saw the surge in vaping, after years of work to reduce tobacco use by students.

He said an investigation into Juul has revealed how it targeted its highly addictive product to minors through social media marketing and the flavors it created, following a similar philosophy once used by tobacco companies: if you addict young customers, you create a customer for life.

“The issue spilled over onto school campuses, disrupting the learning environment,” he said. “When a company creates something like this, they have to be held accountable.”

The lawsuits seek monetary damages to help schools with prevention efforts such as vaping detectors, supervision, counselors and education efforts.

The lawsuits also seek injunctive relief to stop the company from marketing to young people, including making pods in appealing flavors.