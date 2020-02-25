LPS plans to buy, lease land near northwest high school site

Lincoln Public Schools officials are tying up some loose ends on the land they’re buying for the new high school in northwest Lincoln.

The district plans to buy a farmstead on the northeast corner of the 119-acre site along Northwest 48th Street near Interstate 80, and it will lease a separate farmstead on the southwest corner to the farmer now living there.

Both the land deal and the lease agreement were on first reading with the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday. The board will vote on the proposals at its March 24 meeting.

LPS officials propose buying the farmstead, less than an acre of land on the corner of West Holdrege and Northwest 48th streets, for $185,000 from a limited liability company. The registered agent of the LLC is Christina Ball.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LPS officials said there is a building there, but the land is overgrown. Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said the corner lot isn’t vital to the site design but will make grading and related work easier if LPS owns the land.

On the other corner, along Northwest 56th Street, Ken Deinert leased the farmstead and farmed the 119 acres LPS bought from Ringneck Development for the school site.