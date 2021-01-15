LPS plans dedicated remote learning program for next year

Teachers will apply to teach in the remote learning program, just as they would apply for positions in traditional schools. Enrollment will determine whether they need to hire new teachers, or if they will be able to shuffle existing teachers into those spots, given that there would be fewer students in the classroom.

Teachers will work in classrooms around the district -- though their students will all be on Zoom.

There are still many details to work out, but Larson said they are assuming that the staggered high school schedules -- where just half the high school students are in school at a time -- will be unnecessary next fall.

They also anticipate that fewer students will need to quarantine because many teachers and others in the community will have been vaccinated, so there will be considerably less community spread.

So far this year, more than 10,000 students have had to quarantine -- 1,023 in the last week, according to the district’s dashboard.

Assuming those numbers go down significantly, those who do need to quarantine will no longer be able to switch into remote learning for those 10 days. Instead, their absence will be treated like extended absences prior to the pandemic, with teachers sending work home for students.