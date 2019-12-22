LPS plans community information sessions on proposed $290 million bond issue

Lincoln Public Schools will hold several informational presentations on its proposed $290 million bond issue, which will be the subject of a special mail-in election Feb. 11.
The bond issue would be used to build two new high schools, district athletic complexes, a new elementary school and additions and renovations to numerous existing schools.
The presentations are scheduled at 6-7 p.m. for the following dates and locations:
* Jan. 9: North Star High School, commons area, 5801 N. 33rd St.
* Jan. 16: Southeast High School, media center, 2930 S. 37th St.
* Jan. 23: Northeast High School, cafeteria, 2635 N. 63rd St.
* Jan. 30: Southwest High School, commons, 7001 S. 14th St.
For more information on the bond election, go to lps.org/2020bond, or call LPS business affairs at 402-436-1636.
