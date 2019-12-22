You are the owner of this article.
LPS plans community information sessions on proposed $290 million bond issue

Lincoln Public Schools will hold several informational presentations on its proposed $290 million bond issue, which will be the subject of a special mail-in election Feb. 11.

The bond issue would be used to build two new high schools, district athletic complexes, a new elementary school and additions and renovations to numerous existing schools. 

The presentations are scheduled at 6-7 p.m. for the following dates and locations:

* Jan. 9: North Star High School, commons area, 5801 N. 33rd St.

* Jan. 16: Southeast High School, media center, 2930 S. 37th St.

* Jan. 23: Northeast High School, cafeteria, 2635 N. 63rd St.

* Jan. 30: Southwest High School, commons, 7001 S. 14th St.

For more information on the bond election, go to lps.org/2020bond, or call LPS business affairs at 402-436-1636.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

