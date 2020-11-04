LPS plans ahead to help students deal with a historic election full of unknowns

They learned that they might not be able to control what happens outside school, Larson said, but they wanted to do the best they could to make students feel welcome and accepted within school walls.

For immigrant and refugee families, the fear and anxiety is greater than it was four years ago, said Oscar Rios Pohirieth, LPS cultural specialist and bilingual liaison coordinator.

“The backdrop has been brought to the front, and we are able to see it clearly. And that ableness to see it clearly is frightening to us immigrants and refugees," he said.

“The preoccupation of what the future holds for immigrants and refugee families in terms of equity, creating welcoming communities and establishing lasting relationships with our new neighbors is unclear. The thought of what our children will have to face in the near future when we are no longer around is unbearable.”

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel has helped, he said, making it clear to social workers and bilingual liaisons that they need to listen to families and respond to their concerns. And Joel sent a letter to immigrant and refugee families to let them know that no matter the outcome of the election and the pandemic, they will continue to be an important part of LPS.