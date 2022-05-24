 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LPS planning hangar-style addition at North Star to house aviation program

  • Updated
Aviation class

Brady Schiltz, a student at Lincoln North Star High School, uses one of three Redbird TD2 flight simulators in aviation class in February 2021.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Plans to construct an addition at Lincoln North Star High School that will include a hangar-style space for the school's burgeoning aviation focus program are ready for lift-off.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved a $5.4 million bid with Scheele-Kayton Construction of Lincoln to head up the project, which will include a 13,000-square-foot addition on the southeast side of North Star.

The two-story addition will contain two smaller labs and one gymnasium-sized space officials are colloquially referring to as the "hangar" that will be able to accommodate aircraft.

Lincoln Public Schools -- in partnership with Duncan Aviation -- piloted the Aviation and Technical Education Focus Program in 2019, using STEM curriculum developed by the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association.

The district purchased three flight simulators, too, for the program, which offers coursework on general aviation, technical and mechanical aspects of aircraft systems, and flying.

Tuesday's bid will also pay for renovations to family and consumer science space at North Star, similar to work at the district's five other existing high schools.

LPS has committed about $1.5 million in money set aside for focus programs in the 2020 bond issue to pay for the addition. Duncan Aviation and the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln and Lancaster County -- which offers after-school programming at North Star and will use the space -- are pitching in the rest, with Duncan contributing the majority of those funds ($3.3 million).

While the project is $400,000 over budget, Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp said LPS has savings from other bond projects to absorb the cost.

Construction could begin as early as this summer, Wieskamp said, with a tentative completion date set for next summer so it can be ready for the 2023-24 school year.

"We're excited to get the project going," Wieskamp said.

In the first year, 45 kids enrolled in the program's classes, followed by 70 last year. This year, that number soared, with 215 enrolled in aviation classes.

Due to the popularity, LPS is applying for a $500,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the program and its course offerings. The grant would also pay for the development of internship programs, teacher professional development and dual-credit tuition and student scholarships.

The deadline to apply for the grant is June 10.

The district is also looking at potentially partnering with JetLinx, a private jet management company, for hands-on coursework, as well as the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Iowa Western Community College for dual-credit and post-secondary programming.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Inside: Lincoln school board considers 3.7% pay raise for substitute teachers. A2

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

