LPS partners with UNL for newest focus program at Northeast

The newest focus program at Lincoln Public Schools will be at Northeast High School, a partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that will allow students to take dual-credit courses, land internships and get hands-on experience in agricultural sciences fields.

LPS and UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will work together to offer STEM courses related to food, energy, water and societal systems (known as FEWS2), though the two entities envision a program with a broader reach than most dual-credit programs that typically attract only the most academically advanced students.

“We are really thinking about the accessibility for all learners,” said Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of the UNL College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. “We recognize not all students upon high school graduation may choose to go on to a two- or four-year institution and so we are really thinking about how do we really position those learners to also be successful.”

The program, which will begin as a pre-program pilot for freshman and sophomore students next year and get underway in earnest in the 2022-23 school year, fits into the district’s goals of expanding its focus programs.