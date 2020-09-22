LPS partners with UNL for newest focus program at Northeast

The newest focus program at Lincoln Public Schools will be at Northeast High School, a partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that will allow students to take dual-credit courses, land internships and get hands-on experience in agricultural sciences fields.
LPS and UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will work together to offer STEM courses related to food, energy, water and societal systems (known as FEWS2), though the two entities envision a program with a broader reach than most dual-credit programs that typically attract only the most academically advanced students.
“We are really thinking about the accessibility for all learners,” said Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of the UNL College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. “We recognize not all students upon high school graduation may choose to go on to a two- or four-year institution and so we are really thinking about how do we really position those learners to also be successful.”
The program, which will begin as a pre-program pilot for freshman and sophomore students next year and get underway in earnest in the 2022-23 school year, fits into the district’s goals of expanding its focus programs.
The district spent the last two or three years reviewing its existing focus programs and created task forces to look how to move forward, finally deciding to add more focus programs embedded in existing high schools — as well as in the two new high schools planned as part of the latest bond issue.
In this case, UNL approached the district about a partnership, after Michael Boehm became vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction, said Boehm came from Ohio State, which had similar dual-credit programs.
“We are extraordinarily excited about this program,” Larson said. “It’s a great opportunity for students who are interested in a variety of different STEM-related careers or STEM-related college majors to get exposure to those careers and opportunities at a relatively early age, and also get an opportunity to earn dual credit with UNL, which has traditionally been challenging for us to work out.”
Northeast is perfectly situated because it's close to East Campus, and there are a number of businesses in that part of town that have ties to agriculture, officials said. It also has the lowest enrollment of the city's six public high schools. Any LPS student could choose to come to Northeast to attend the focus program.
LPS is now working to modify the science and math curriculum for freshman and sophomore students to include concepts related to food, energy, water and societal systems, as well as offer field trips to East Campus so students get a feel for the field and its opportunities, said James Blake, LPS director of strategic initiatives and focus programs.
That’s still a work in progress, he said, and one that LPS officials want teachers to be a part of, Blake said, but they hope to pilot the new curriculum next year.
As juniors and seniors, then, students interested in those fields can apply for the focus program and take a variety of ag science courses focused food, energy, water and societal systems through UNL’s Nebraska Now program, which offers college courses to high school students.
Nebraska Now courses are offered at a reduced rate and Larson said a scholarship program will be developed for low-income students.
The focus program will offer a certificate for students who take a series of those classes, to show colleges or employers that students have experience in systems thinking and decision-making related to those STEM fields, said Heng-Moss.
“It allows students to demonstrate they have competency in certain focus areas, rather than simply (having taken) a collection of classes,” she said.
For students who don’t want to take dual-credit courses, the program will offer “digital badges” based on focus program experiences that show competency in a variety of areas, from crop production to food safety and conservation and ecology.
Heng-Moss said they want to expose students to the research going on at UNL, offer internships and hope to work with businesses in northeast Lincoln, so students can get problem-solving project-based experience, taking challenges those businesses are experiencing and finding ways to help them.
The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources has worked with LPS before, most notably with a longtime professional development program for elementary and middle school science teachers that uses the soybean plant as a model for many science lessons.
“This is really just an outgrowth of those partnerships and a way for us to think outside the box, to think about how we can collectively serve the diverse needs of our learners in the state,” Heng-Moss said.
The focus program pulls together two existing programs from both entities — LPS’ curriculum development and the career development and immersion work at UNL, Blake said.
“We’re just building that bridge.”
