LPS outlines how it will end a school year without a building to leave for the summer

For Lincoln middle and high school students, the end of this school year will look a little different.
There will be no finals. There will be no new coursework assigned after May 15. Only seniors will return their Chromebooks. And just seniors, fifth graders, eighth graders and students leaving LPS or switching schools will be allowed to pick up belongings they left at school before spring break.
In a message to parents, LPS officials explained how the last two weeks of school would unfold.
Although they won't get any new assignments after May 15, middle and high school students can still turn in work until May 21 — the last day according to school calendars created long before anybody considered the prospect of a pandemic.
One note: graduating seniors can also turn in work that final week, but at some point in that week they'll be returning their Chromebooks, so they probably should aim for a deadline before 5 p.m. on May 21.
At the elementary school level, daily videos posted for students will continue until May 21, along with office hours and the weekly Zoom meetings, said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.
Middle and high school teachers will still be available to students through email and office hours, and all teachers will find ways to close out the school year, she said.
Because of the social distancing restrictions, LPS officials will only have high school seniors return their Chromebooks at times scheduled by the schools, and they’ll be able to pick up personal items then.
Fifth and eighth graders — who will be moving to new schools next year — will be allowed to pick up personal items at times scheduled by their schools, and return textbooks, library books and school-issued musical instruments. But they’ll return their Chromebooks next fall.
Students leaving LPS or switching schools next year will also be allowed to pick up and return items.
The schools will use a drive-up system for pick-up and drop-off.
High schools also are beginning to organize end-of-the-year recognition for students, though just how the graduation ceremonies will play out remains to be seen. They will be asking seniors to provide photos and awards they’ve received, and making arrangements so that students who purchased caps and gowns can pick them up.
There also will be graduation speakers for whatever sort of ceremony happens and schools are asking interested students to apply.
