LPS outlines how it will end a school year without a building to leave for the summer

For Lincoln middle and high school students, the end of this school year will look a little different.

There will be no finals. There will be no new coursework assigned after May 15. Only seniors will return their Chromebooks. And just seniors, fifth graders, eighth graders and students leaving LPS or switching schools will be allowed to pick up belongings they left at school before spring break.

In a message to parents, LPS officials explained how the last two weeks of school would unfold.

Although they won't get any new assignments after May 15, middle and high school students can still turn in work until May 21 — the last day according to school calendars created long before anybody considered the prospect of a pandemic.

One note: graduating seniors can also turn in work that final week, but at some point in that week they'll be returning their Chromebooks, so they probably should aim for a deadline before 5 p.m. on May 21.

At the elementary school level, daily videos posted for students will continue until May 21, along with office hours and the weekly Zoom meetings, said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.