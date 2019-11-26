LPS one vote away from Feb. 11 special election on $290 million bond issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The northwest site would have a football/track stadium and baseball fields, the southeast site fields for soccer and softball. The bond proposal includes $13 million for those facilities, with an additional $11 million to come from private donations or partnerships, including plans to add artificial turf to existing high school practice fields.

LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said a portion of the land could also be used for other district or community buildings in the future.

"I believe our community believes in partnerships and long-term planning," he said. "It could become a campus where other community facilities or district facilities could land. If we don't need it we surplus it and sell it."

The two high schools are the most high-profile of the projects and would be built for 1,000 students apiece, but with core facilities so that they could be expanded to handle double that amount, the size of the six existing high schools.

If the bond issue passes, the northwest high school would open in 2022, the southeast one in 2023. Given the need to deal with high school overcrowding at some point, the land deals will go through even if the bond issue fails, district officials said.