LPS officials: Pandemic affects class of 2020's graduation rate

The graduation rate for the Lincoln Public Schools class of 2020 — 2,645 students who had the dubious honor of a global pandemic throwing a giant wrench into their senior year — was slightly lower than the year before, with the steepest decline for students of color.
The 82.7% graduation rate for the class of 2020 dropped from 83.6% the year before — a rate that had been dropping slightly for at least the past three years.
While much of the dip in the 2020 graduation rate can be attributed to more special-education students counted as receiving “alternate degrees” and therefore not being included in the total, LPS officials believe the pandemic also had an effect.
When LPS closed its doors in March and went to fully remote instruction, it allowed students with passing grades for the third quarter to keep those grades for the fourth quarter if they chose — a move officials made because they were worried about equity issues such as internet access.
Teachers tried hard to find seniors who weren’t passing and help them raise their grades — which they did in many cases — but some students still dropped off the radar, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction.
“A teacher’s relationship with students is a major factor in their success, especially for students who might be struggling with academic content or graduation requirements or social-emotional needs, and the pandemic interrupted our support system,” he said.
“Staff worked really hard to maintain supportive, collaborative relationships but it was simply not possible to recreate in-person support, and some students lost contact with school completely during that fourth quarter.”
It was most apparent in the rates for students of color, which have traditionally been lower — an achievement gap that educators have been trying to close for years — but they showed fairly significant dips for the class of 2020.
“Based on what we know from general news reports, we know students who have historically experienced marginalization in some way were hit more severely by the pandemic than students who have not experienced that,” Larson said.
Graduation rates for Black students dropped from 72.3% to 65.5%; Hispanic students from 76% to 68.1%; Native students from 68.8% to 57.1%; and students of two or more races from 74% to 72.5%.
The rate for white students remained steady — inching up from 87.2% to 87.3% — and the rate for Asian students increased from 86.1% to 90.5%
Still, the graduation rates at two of the district’s six high schools increased: Northeast’s graduation rate went from 70.2% to 73.6% and Southeast’s from 82.2% to 84.8%.
Officials said another encouraging sign was the seven-year graduation rate, a rate now tallied by the Nebraska Department of Education. LPS’ rate has remained near 90% since 2016. The state education department has yet to release graduation data, but LPS estimates its seven-year graduation rate for 2020 will be 89.8%
Larson said that’s an indication LPS doesn’t give up on students, and 270 students from the class of 2020 are still attending school.
The district has several programs aimed at helping struggling students graduate, including those at individual high schools as well as district programs and summer school, which typically help 3-4% of students graduate on time, Larson said.
The dropout rate was 5.1%, higher than the past two years but lower than 2017’s 6.2%.
The state figures graduation rates differently than LPS, and so its graduation rates, which are expected to be released later this year, are slightly different. LPS counts students who start as freshmen in the district and graduate after four years. The state includes students who transfer in sometime during those four years and graduate from LPS.
Those students typically graduate at slightly lower rates, Larson said, which means the state’s graduation rates for LPS are lower. Last year, for instance, the state calculated the LPS graduation rate at 81.8%, rather than 83.6%. LPS estimates the state graduation rate for the class of 2020 will be 80.9%.
Regardless, Larson said he anticipates the pandemic may affect the graduation rate for the next few years.
“The pandemic also had an impact on junior and sophomore and ninth grade course completion during that last quarter,” he said.
