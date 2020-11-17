LPS officials: Pandemic affects class of 2020's graduation rate

The graduation rate for the Lincoln Public Schools class of 2020 — 2,645 students who had the dubious honor of a global pandemic throwing a giant wrench into their senior year — was slightly lower than the year before, with the steepest decline for students of color.

The 82.7% graduation rate for the class of 2020 dropped from 83.6% the year before — a rate that had been dropping slightly for at least the past three years.

While much of the dip in the 2020 graduation rate can be attributed to more special-education students counted as receiving “alternate degrees” and therefore not being included in the total, LPS officials believe the pandemic also had an effect.

When LPS closed its doors in March and went to fully remote instruction, it allowed students with passing grades for the third quarter to keep those grades for the fourth quarter if they chose — a move officials made because they were worried about equity issues such as internet access.

Teachers tried hard to find seniors who weren’t passing and help them raise their grades — which they did in many cases — but some students still dropped off the radar, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction.