LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

Lincoln Public Schools officials have a message for parents: Be patient. We’re working on it.

“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Here’s what LPS officials can say about school — the new, home-based version of it — at this point:

* Chromebooks: Schools will contact families of second through fifth graders who did not come to school to get their Chromebooks on Tuesday and ask them to come get them by the end of Friday.

* Slow your roll: Students with Chromebooks in hand will not be able to begin working on review materials until Monday, when LPS will launch the remote learning.

* New lessons: Schools will send details, but in general, moving forward with new material won’t happen for most students until April 6. Because of block scheduling, Southwest High School students will start March 30, and there could be earlier starts for advanced placement and International Baccalaureate classes because of the amount of content they cover.