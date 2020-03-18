You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it
View Comments
editor's pick top story

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

LPS Chromebook pickup

Fourth grade teacher Sandy Lehman (left) hands Selah Robison her Chromebook as classmate Sydney Kruse waits for her turn Tuesday at Pyrtle Elementary School.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Lincoln Public Schools officials have a message for parents: Be patient. We’re working on it.

“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Here’s what LPS officials can say about school — the new, home-based version of it — at this point:

State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors beginning Monday

* Chromebooks: Schools will contact families of second through fifth graders who did not come to school to get their Chromebooks on Tuesday and ask them to come get them by the end of Friday. 

* Slow your roll: Students with Chromebooks in hand will not be able to begin working on review materials until Monday, when LPS will launch the remote learning.

* New lessons: Schools will send details, but in general, moving forward with new material won’t happen for most students until April 6. Because of block scheduling, Southwest High School students will start March 30, and there could be earlier starts for advanced placement and International Baccalaureate classes because of the amount of content they cover.

Foundation for LPS will help families who need funds because of coronavirus

* Catching up: LPS officials encourage students trying to catch up on work they left unfinished before the end of the quarter to hold on so that everybody begins work on the same page at the same time.

* Seniors: District officials will have a meeting with all high school principals Thursday about a draft plan for senior graduation (making sure students get their diploma — it's way too soon to know what will happen or not happen with graduation ceremonies).

“We can assure parents and students that we will address this in a manner that will take into account the unique circumstances and students will have the opportunity to graduate if they’re on track to graduate,” Larson said.

* Pre-K through first graders: Families with online access will be able to find materials on the district’s website beginning Monday. Those who don't will be able to pick up packets of materials from their school Friday (LPS will send messages to families with details).

* ACT: State education officials are working with ACT to find a way to offer this year’s juniors the opportunity to take the college preparatory course for free, said Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen. All juniors now take the ACT as part of the state tests, which have been suspended.

LPS will remain closed indefinitely

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Catholic schools out indefinitely

Catholic schools in Lincoln joined Lincoln Public Schools in closing indefinitely.

Like LPS students, Catholic school students are to transition to "distance education" beginning on Monday. Officials said schools will be communicating with students and families on how that will work.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News