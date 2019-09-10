Lincoln Public Schools officials made the case Tuesday for a special mail-in bond election Feb. 11, a scenario they say would allow the district to start work in the spring and save millions of dollars in construction costs.
The Lincoln Board of Education considered that proposal — and asked a host of questions — at the first of six work sessions where board members will try to whittle $461 million in recommendations down to the $250 million to $290 million available for a bond issue without raising the tax rate.
LPS officials said the board also could hold a bond election during the May 12 general election, a timeframe that would give the board more time, but would cost the district the benefit of an earlier construction schedule.
The past two bond elections have been special elections in February.
If the board chooses to do that again, it would have to adopt a resolution by Dec. 23. The last work session is scheduled for the end of November, so that means the board would have to settle on a resolution by that session — or call another meeting — to allow for two readings on the resolution.
Before that, however, there’s lots of work to do.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said board president Lanny Boswell. “There are two key questions, how big will the bond issue be and what projects are in it?”
The Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee, a group of about 100 community members, staff and students, made recommendations totaling $461 million that include building two smaller high schools, two K-8 schools and three elementary schools.
The cost of the new buildings alone total $291 million.
Months earlier, district officials had made their own recommendations totaling nearly $370 million that included either one or two high schools, three or four elementary schools and a middle school.
The district’s recommendations offered some alternatives: Adding on to Kloefkorn and Wysong elementary schools rather than building a new elementary school in southeast Lincoln, and building one large high school or two smaller ones.
The advisory committee landed on building two smaller high schools for 1,000 students apiece to accommodate growth in both the northwest and southeast corners of the city. The buildings would have core facilities, so classroom space could be expanded in the future to hold 2,000 students.
Among the questions board members raised Tuesday was how smaller high schools would affect the district’s longstanding open-enrollment policy that allows students to attend any high school, regardless of their home attendance area.
Board members also asked the district to look at altering boundaries to help reduce overcrowding and delay the need for as many new schools. Officials told the board they’d already begun that process.
The configuration of elementary and middle schools is among the biggest differences between the recommendations of the advisory committee and the district.
The advisory committee recommended building three new elementary schools in southeast, northeast and northwest Lincoln, along with K-8 schools in south and northwest Lincoln — but no middle school.
The district recommended a new middle school in south Lincoln, as well as four elementary schools, or three, plus additions to existing schools.
Board members had lots of questions about the success of K-8 schools in other communities and whether they were sufficient to relieve severe overcrowding at Scott Middle School.
“One thing we want to see is relief for Scott Middle School,” said board member Kathy Danek.
Both the advisory committee and the district recommend updating the indoor air-handling systems at Everett Elementary School and Park Middle School — the only two existing schools that haven’t received the expensive updates. Those updates alone would cost nearly $48 million.
Both also recommended a new athletic facility, though the advisory committee suggested building two smaller ones on the sites of the new high schools, as well as adding artificial turf to existing high school practice fields.
The advisory committee also recommended adding $55 million for ongoing needs such as roof and window repairs or replacement. The district put the number at $35 million. And board member Barb Baier asked officials to explore whether it would be possible to use a combination of depreciation and general funds to pay for such needs instead.
The advisory committee wanted to add $10 million for land for the high schools, compared with the $4 million recommended earlier by the district, which didn’t include land for high schools.
Board members also asked how much they’d need to raise the tax rate to fund all the needs identified in the recommendations, and how much more money they’d have available if they raised the tax rate by a cent.
District officials plan to post answers to board members' questions on the LPS website. The next work session is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 812 students
76.6% white, 3.2% African-American, 8.7% Asian, 5.5% Hispanic, 6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 8.9%
78 language arts; 77 math; 88 science Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 738 students
64.6% white, 0.6% Native, 5.3% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 17% Hispanic, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.4% free, 17.1% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 48 math, 68 science
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 376 students
78.7% white, 2.9% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.9% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 23.1% free, 11.2% reduced price Gifted: 7.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math, 78 science
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 793 students
51.7% white, 0.4% Native, 11.8% African-American, 2.7% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 2.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 62 math, 53 science
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 337 students
68.5% white, 0.6% Native, 4.1% African-American, 0.3% Asian, 13.6% Hispanic, 12.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.8% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 43 math, 50 science
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
63.8% white, 0.6% Native, 7.1% African-American, 0.6% Asian, 13.9% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.3% free, 10.7% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 47 math, 62 science
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 667 students
60.4% white, 1.2% Native, 10.4% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 11.9% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.6% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 52 science
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 680 students
82.6% white, 2.1% African-American, 4.2% Asian, 6.4% Hispanic, 4.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.1% free, 3.9% reduced Gifted: 14.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 79 language arts, 80 math, 84 science
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 477 students
39.5% white, 1.3% Native, 28.1% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 20.3% Hispanic, 7.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 86.6% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 28 math, 27 science
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 312 students
74.4% white, 0.3% Native, 3.5% African-American, 2.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 71 language arts, 64 math, 85 science
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 393 students
28.4% white, 2% Native, 11.4% African-American, 19.6% Asian, 24.1% Hispanic, 14.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.5% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math, 30 science
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 444 students
31.7% white, 1% Native, 11.1% African-American, 9.1% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 8.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 55 science
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 495 students
78.7% white, 0.2% Native, 1.3% African-American, 1.9% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.8% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 70 math, 79 science
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 402 students
40.9% white, 1.3% Native, 18.2% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 25.1% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.4% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 35 science
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 549 students
72.7% white, 0.8% Native, 2.5% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 9.4% Hispanic, 13.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.5% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 62 math, 83 science
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 401 students
70.4% white, 4.2% African-American, 2.3% Asian, 10.7% Hispanic, 0.3 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.8% free, 9.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 64 math, 72 science
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 499 students
79.8% white, 0.6% Native, 3.3% African-American, 1.4% Asian, 5.6% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 9.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 69 math, 80 science
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 495 students
51.5% white, 1.3% Native, 14% African-American, 0.7% Asian, 15.9% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 16.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 69.7% free, 14.2% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 37 math, 59 science
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 570 students
83.2% white, 0.2% Native, 1.8% African-American, 2.8% Asian, 6% Hispanic, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 21.1% free, 6.5% reduced Gifted: 6.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 71 math, 86 science
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 486 students
85.5% white, 0.4% Native, 1.5% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 4.2% Hispanic, 2.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 4.8% free, 2.2% reduced Gifted: 12.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 78 math, 80 science
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 831 students
65.9% white, 5.3% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 8.7% Hispanic, 9.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 31.1% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 64 math, 79 science
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 427 students
51.3% white, 0.5% Native, 14.4% African-American, 5.4% Asian, 19.5% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 64.6% free, 9% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 40 math, 57 science
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 674 students
80.7% white, 1.4% African-American, 9.9% Asian, 4% Hispanic, 4.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 9.4% free, 2.7% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 73 math, 86 science
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 296 students
23.9% white, 0.4% Native, 18.3% African-American, 17.5% Asian, 32.1% Hispanic and 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 83.6% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 33 language arts, 20 math, 35 science
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 611 students
70.8% white, 0.2% Native, 4% African-American, 3.6% Asian, 11.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.2% free, 10.6% reduced Gifted: 5.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math, 69 science
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 505 students
81.6% white, 3.6% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic, 7.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 4.8% reduced Gifted: 12.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 66 math, 75 science
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 271 students
65.2% white, 1.2% Native, 4.9% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 17.4% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.5% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 71 science
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 463 students
69% white, 0.5% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 58.9% free, 12.1% reduced Gifted: 4.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 45 math, 61 science
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 535 students
46.9% white, 1.4% Native, 8.6% African-American, 10.9% Asian, 14.2% Hispanic, 0.6% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 17.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.3% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math, 54 science
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 443 students
79.9% white, 1.2% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 9.3% Hispanic, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 18.9% free, 8.8% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 69 math, 83 science
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 501 students
64.5% white, 0.6% Native, 5.4% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 51.3% free, 10% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 54 math, 82 science
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 323 students
62.4% white, 5.3% African-American, 4.7% Asian, 17.7% Hispanic, 9.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.2% free, 11.2% reduced Gifted: 5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 41 math, 46 science
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 879 students
62.1% white, 0.2% Native, 8.6% African-American, 4.3% Asian, 17.2% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43% free, 10.1% reduced Gifted: 5.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 54 language arts, 53 math, 67 science
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 594 students
78.2% white, 3.1% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 9.2% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.3% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 12.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 72 math, 88 science
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 265 students
48.1% white, 3.4% Native, 10.1% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 33 math, 65 science
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 458 students
83.6% white, 1.5% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.1% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.5% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 17.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 80 language arts, 69 math, 86 science
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 512 students
43.2% white, 0.4% Native, 9.4% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 11.9% reduced Gifted: 3.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 34 math, 46 science
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 494 students
92.7% white, 0.2% Native, 0.2% African-American, 0.4% Asian, 3.2% Hispanic, 3.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 2.6% free, 1.8% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 82 math, 81 science
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 412 students
66.7% white, 0.5% Native, 5.3% African-American, 3.2% Asian, 14.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.7% free, 13.3% reduced Gifted: 6.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 64 language arts, 53 math, 85 science
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 666 students
49.4% white, 1.2% Native, 12.5% African-American, 5.9% Asian, 23.1% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 6.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 47 science
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 473 students
61.7% white, 0.6% Native, 7.8% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 14% Hispanic, 14.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.3% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 13.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 41 math, 60 science
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 850 students
50% white, 0.4% Native, 12% African-American, 5.5% Asian, 24.5% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 8.2% reduced Gifted: 8.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 43 math, 67 science
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 812 students
65.5% white, 0.4% Native, 5.9% African-American, 3.7% Asian, 13.2% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.5% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 28.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 61 math, 70 science
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 591 students
58.9% white, 1.4% Native, 9.5% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 13% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 52.6% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 15.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 52 math, 65 science
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 841 students
79% white, 0.1% Native, 1.8% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 7.1% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.6% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 32%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 79 math, 83 science
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 700 students
78.4% white, 0.7% Native, 4% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 5.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 19.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 51 math, 64 science
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 480 students
84.2% white, 0.2% Native, 2.1% African-American, 4% Asian, 6.5% Hispanic, 3.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.1% free, 2.5% reduced Gifted: 26.9%
72 language arts, 73 math, 76 science Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 854 students
47.4% white, 0.7% Native, 11.6% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 23.7% Hispanic, 8.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.6% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 10.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 47 math, 48 science
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 762 students
75.1% white, 0.7% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10.4% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 26.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 24.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 70 math, 78 science
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 862 students
71% white, 0.6% Native, 4.5% African-American, 3.8% Asian, 11% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 32.1% free, 9.9% reduced Gifted: 13.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 57 language arts, 59 math, 73 science
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,104 students
81.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.8% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 6.3% Hispanic, 5.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.8% free, 5.4% reduced Gifted: 31%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 77 math, 88 science
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,218 students
82% white, 0.4% Native, 2.3% African-American, 3.5% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 4.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 21.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 67 math, 68 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,304 students
46% white, 1.5% Native, 11.4% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 21.4% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.8% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 42 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,758 students
62.8% white, 1% Native, 9% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 14.7% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.2% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 32 math, 39 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,202 students
57.3% white, 0.8% Native, 7.9% African-American, 6.5% Asian, 20.8% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 9.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 36 math, 39 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 2,054 students
74.8% white, 1% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 28% free, 7.9% reduced Gifted: 19.7% gifted
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 56 math, 56 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,006 students
79.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.5% African-American, 4.1% Asian, 8.6% Hispanic, 5.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.4% free, 4.1% reduced Gifted: 21.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 63 math, 72 science
LPS
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com . On Twitter @LJSreist.