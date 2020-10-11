LPS officially breaks ground on first of two new high schools in Lincoln

Lincoln Public Schools leaders officially broke ground on the site of the district's newest high school near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets Sunday afternoon, a sign of the project's continued progress despite the pandemic.
The planned high school is one of two new high schools LPS is constructing with the $290 million bond that voters passed in February, and it is expected to open in fall 2022. The other high school is planned for southeast Lincoln near the South Beltway and is expected to open in 2023.
Sunday's ceremony was a chance to celebrate during a time when there hasn't been much to celebrate, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent Steve Joel said.
Joel thanked the community effort that went into passing the bond, the largest in the district's history. Unfortunately, the pandemic began right after the bond passed, so there wasn't much time to enjoy that victory, he said.
"We're here to celebrate something that is a community celebration, and an opportunity for us to just pause and say thank you to so many people who made this happen," he said.
Construction at the site has already started, and Joel said the pandemic had not delayed the project's progress.
Both of Lincoln's planned high schools will be constructed using the same design. The design features natural light and open spaces, and in addition to many traditional classrooms, they will have a central cafeteria, gym and innovation center spaces.
The school site in northwest Lincoln will also include shared district athletic facilities for football, track and baseball.
The district previously held open houses, one in person in February and two virtually in June, for community members to see the school design. Clark Enersen Partners created the design and Hausmann Construction will manage construction of both schools.
The names of both new high schools have yet to be decided, but a committee created for the task hopes to decide by August 2021.
At the ceremony Sunday, Lincoln Board of Education President Kathy Danek thanked the surrounding neighborhood for its support of LPS over the years.
"I am so thrilled today that we can put this high school in a neighborhood that has long served Lincoln Public Schools," she said. "It's time for us to serve you."
Lena Cortez-Philpot, an eighth grade student and future student of the high school's class of 2025 who lives nearby, said she sees the high school as an asset to both students and the larger neighborhood.
"This high school will give students a fresh start and students to be able to enjoy their learning," she said.
Joel said the progress on the new school is a reminder of a bright future for the district.
"It's been a challenging year for us," Joel said. "But I do believe that we've made the most of it. And I think that, ultimately, we'll get to the other side of this pandemic and, certainly by 2025, when we have students and faculty out here and athletic complexes and classrooms alive with teaching and learning, the pandemic will be something that's part of our past."
