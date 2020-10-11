LPS officially breaks ground on first of two new high schools in Lincoln

Lincoln Public Schools leaders officially broke ground on the site of the district's newest high school near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets Sunday afternoon, a sign of the project's continued progress despite the pandemic.

The planned high school is one of two new high schools LPS is constructing with the $290 million bond that voters passed in February, and it is expected to open in fall 2022. The other high school is planned for southeast Lincoln near the South Beltway and is expected to open in 2023.

Sunday's ceremony was a chance to celebrate during a time when there hasn't been much to celebrate, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent Steve Joel said.

Joel thanked the community effort that went into passing the bond, the largest in the district's history. Unfortunately, the pandemic began right after the bond passed, so there wasn't much time to enjoy that victory, he said.

"We're here to celebrate something that is a community celebration, and an opportunity for us to just pause and say thank you to so many people who made this happen," he said.

Construction at the site has already started, and Joel said the pandemic had not delayed the project's progress.