LPS not yet prepared to exchange snow days for all-remote days as other districts have done

Monday’s snow day -- elusive as it may have seemed Sunday night -- did not require superstitious students to hide spoons under their pillows in the hopes of bewitching school officials into canceling school.
The snow day was called early. And then Mother Nature did what the forecasters predicted she would do: She dumped what could easily be a record number of inches on the eastern half of Nebraska.
And shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday -- as snow continued to fall -- Lincoln Public Schools officials announced students would get a second snow day on Tuesday.
Students in Millard and Omaha Public School districts weren’t so lucky: Both schools decided to do remote learning in lieu of the traditional snow day.
Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen said he didn’t know of other districts who opted for e-learning or remote learning instead of snow days, and said it would be harder for rural school districts that have more issues with internet access even if all students get their own computer devices.
Statewide, 57% of K-8 schools have one-to-one computer programs, which means all students have their own devices. In 9-12 programs, that’s up to 86% and that was before the pandemic. Jespersen said they’re still collecting data on how many districts -- like OPS -- bought devices for all students with federal pandemic relief money.
But in many districts, including LPS, not all students take their devices home each night, which means unless the spoons-under-the-pillow trick really works, it would often be hard to plan ahead.
Even if students did all have their devices, it would be hard to expect teachers to have remote lessons planned ahead of time, said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel.
And state education department officials have yet to define the expectations for e-learning or remote learning when school is canceled because of weather, he said.
At OPS, students are expected to take their devices home nightly, and were supposed to follow a shortened schedule on snow days, according to spokesperson Bridget Blevins.
They had “live” virtual classes in the morning and teachers were expected to be available for questions or additional support in the early afternoon. Elementary students’ days began at 8:50 a.m. with a virtual check-in.
Representatives for Millard Public Schools did not return calls or emails. Several of the smaller districts in the Lincoln area opted for traditional snow days.
At LPS, getting students set up for remote learning takes some time, which is why the district hasn’t allowed students gone for just a few days to do remote learning.
“We’re just not geared up for it,” Joel said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t next year ... we’ve got enough on our plate now.”
LPS builds five days into its schedule each year to account for the possibility of snow days.
After Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt announced that he would be flexible on the state rule that requires schools be in session at least 1,080 hours each year, LPS gave teachers extra time out of the classroom to plan because of the difficulties of juggling both in-person and remote learners.
Joel said he hopes Blomstedt sticks with that flexibility, because after Tuesday, LPS will be down to two remaining snow days.
Often, calling snow days is one of the most confounding -- and criticized -- decisions superintendents make.
Doesn’t look like that was the case this time. All forecasting models showed Lincoln to be “in the bullseye,” Joel said, so even with no snow on the ground Sunday evening it was a relatively easy call.
“I think this is easily the best decision I've made on snow in 34 years,” he said.
