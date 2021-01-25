LPS not yet prepared to exchange snow days for all-remote days as other districts have done

But in many districts, including LPS, not all students take their devices home each night, which means unless the spoons-under-the-pillow trick really works, it would often be hard to plan ahead.

Even if students did all have their devices, it would be hard to expect teachers to have remote lessons planned ahead of time, said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel.

And state education department officials have yet to define the expectations for e-learning or remote learning when school is canceled because of weather, he said.

At OPS, students are expected to take their devices home nightly, and were supposed to follow a shortened schedule on snow days, according to spokesperson Bridget Blevins.

They had “live” virtual classes in the morning and teachers were expected to be available for questions or additional support in the early afternoon. Elementary students’ days began at 8:50 a.m. with a virtual check-in.

Representatives for Millard Public Schools did not return calls or emails. Several of the smaller districts in the Lincoln area opted for traditional snow days.

At LPS, getting students set up for remote learning takes some time, which is why the district hasn’t allowed students gone for just a few days to do remote learning.