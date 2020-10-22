LPS no longer plans to automatically shift to remote learning if city in 'red' coronavirus zone

Previously, the protocols said that if the risk dial moved to red, “all LPS buildings will be closed and all students will participate in remote learning.”

They now say if the dial moves to red, LPS “will work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to implement plans and protocols that address the areas of concern in our community and schools. We will follow recommendations from the health department on how schools can respond effectively and allow teaching and learning to continue while reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LPS officials meet weekly with health department officials, have followed their guidance and will continue to take any recommendations under advisement if the risk dial would move to red, Joel said.

“But to say it’s automatic doesn’t make sense today when less than .06% (of students and staff) have acquired the virus,” and there is no evidence of school spread, he said.

The risk dial, he said, “informs our decisions; it doesn’t make them.”

Cases have spiked in recent weeks, and both hospitalizations and deaths have increased. The risk dial remains in the upper portion of the orange, or high, zone.