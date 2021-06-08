LPS narrows proposals for boundary changes as new schools prepare to open

LPS officials stressed that students who already attend a school won't have to change schools, even if boundaries shift. Students will also be allowed to go to a school their sibling already attends.

"What that means is that all of these proposals, if adopted, phase in over time," said board member Lanny Boswell, who serves on the planning committee. "We know as the city continues to grow, we need to make adjustments so that we're making efficient use of all of our facilities and serving students as best we can."

LPS plans to hold in-person and virtual forums later this summer for the public to offer feedback on all boundary proposals. A formal recommendation could go before the board as early as August.

Highlights of the latest proposal include:

Elementary school

The biggest changes at the elementary school level include moving areas east of 84th Street including 176 students who attend Meadow Lane and 231 at Kahoa to the attendance area for Robinson, the elementary school set to open in 2022 near 98th and Holdrege streets. Meadow Lane and Kahoa are both above the 95% capacity mark.