LPS names three new principals
LPS names three new principals

Lincoln Public Schools officials on Thursday named three new principals to replace retiring principals at Sheridan and Kooser elementary schools and Mickle Middle School.

“These school leaders have proven through their years of service to be dedicated to the success of all students,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction. “They have both the skills and the heart for leading our schools and the important work that happens in our classrooms every day.”

Several LPS principals, district administrators announce retirements

Sheridan Elementary’s new principal is Amy Clark, who is now principal at Adams Elementary. She began teaching first grade at Sheridan in 2005, before moving to fifth grade in 2009. In 2011, Clark served as Sheridan’s coordinator until she became associate principal at Adams Elementary in 2015. In 2017, Clark became Adams' principal.

Kooser Elementary’s new principal is Kellie Joy, who is now principal at Lakeview Elementary. Joy was promoted to principal at Lakeview in 2018, after serving as instructional coordinator there since 2015. She also taught at Clinton Elementary and served as instructional coach and continuous school improvement co-chair. Joy also was an instructor and master teacher at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Mickle Middle School’s new principal is Jason Shanahan, who is now principal at Irving Middle School. Shanahan taught in Kansas, Kearney and Bellevue before joining Lincoln Public Schools as a teacher at Schoo Middle School in 2009. He was Schoo’s instructional coordinator from 2012 to 2014, before moving to Irving as the associate principal. Shanahan was named Irving’s principal in 2016.

The shifting of positions is common with retirements, and LPS will announce the new principals for Irving, Lakeview and Adams soon, as well as Schoo Middle School. Schoo's principal Cedric Cooper was named principal of the new high school being built in northwest Lincoln.

Schoo Middle School principal tapped to lead new Lincoln high school
