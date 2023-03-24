Lincoln Public Schools' interim director of transportation, who oversees the bussing of thousands of LPS students daily, will stay in that position permanently.

Phil Skorupa will drop the interim tag from his title of director of transportation after taking over the position last month, the district announced in a news release Friday.

Skorupa, who has 24 years of experience in the transportation industry, started at LPS in 2006 as a transportation shop supervisor. He was named the assistant transportation supervisor in 2013.

Then, in February, he took over the department when then-Director Ryan Robley stepped away.

“Phil brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to the director of transportation position,” Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, said in a statement. “His solid understanding of the transportation department will be a strong foundation for his leadership moving the department forward.”