LPS names new principal of high school behavioral program

Laura Runge, now an associate principal at Southwest High School, will be the principal of Lincoln Public Schools' Yankee Hill Education Center, district officials announced Thursday.

She will replace Eric Witt as principal of the program for high school students with serious behavioral issues. Witt will become the supervisor for special programs and recruiting coordinator in the district’s human resources department.

Runge, who has been in education for 32 years, taught special education from 1989 to 2102 at Belmont Elementary, Culler Middle and East High schools. She went on to be an assistant special-education coordinator at North Star High School and special-education coordinator at Lefler Middle School. She became associate principal at Southwest in 2018.

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s in educational leadership from Doane College.

