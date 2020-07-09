LPS names new principal for Bryan Community, a high school program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denise Craig will be the new principal at Bryan Community Focus Program, replacing Tanner Penrod, who recently was named the new principal at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Penrod replaces Brent Toalson, who retired this spring.

Craig has been the instructional coordinator at Bryan since 2016 and for the three years prior was an instructional coordinator at Lincoln High School.

She also taught family and consumer science for one year at Lincoln High.

She started her teaching career as a middle school teacher at North Star in 2004, when the high school also also housed a middle school. She also taught at Scott Middle School, then spent seven years as a middle school teacher in Ralston before returning to Lincoln Public Schools.

Craig earned a bachelor's degree in family science and a master's degree in family consumer sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's in educational leadership from Doane University.

Craig begins her new role immediately.

