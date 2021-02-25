LPS names new Adams Elementary principal

Hartley Elementary Principal Jeff Rust will become the new principal of Adams Elementary, Lincoln Public Schools officials announced Thursday.
Rust, who joined LPS in 2001 as a teacher at Belmont Elementary, has been Hartley’s principal since 2012. He taught at Belmont until 2005, then served as coordinator and assistant principal at Saratoga Elementary before taking the helm at Hartley.
Adams is a much bigger elementary school -- more than twice the enrollment of Hartley.
Rust will replace Principal Amy Clark at Adams after she took the principal job at Sheridan Elementary.
The principal opening at Hartley is one of several the district has yet to fill, part of the domino effect that happens every year as principals retire.
This year four principals announced their retirements as the heads of Sheridan, Kloefkorn and Kooser elementary schools and Mickle Middle School. Schoo Middle School Principal Cedric Cooper was named principal of the new high school being built in northwest Lincoln.
