LPS moves to staggered schedules for high schools when classes start

Staggered schedules for LPS high schools

LPS officials are calling the staggered high school schedules the 3/2 plan, and student schedules would not change. Here’s how it will work:

* DIVIDING STUDENTS: Students whose last names begin with A-K would come to school Monday, Tuesday and the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Students whose last names start with L-Z would come Thursdays, Fridays and the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

* REMOTE LEARNING: On days they aren’t in school, students will log in remotely to their classes when they’re held and teachers will take attendance.

* SPECIAL PROGRAMS: Students who attend the Career Academy, focus programs, the student-parent program (for students with children who are in the school day care) and some special education programs will continue to come to school every day.

* FIRST WEEK: On the first day of school -- Aug. 12 -- just ninth-graders will attend. Staggered schedules will start the following day.

* LUNCH: When students are in school, they will eat lunch at school and they can get lunches to take home with them for the remote learning days.

* EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES: Students can only attend Community Learning Center after-school programs and clubs on days they are at school; those who attend remotely can attend before- and after-school practices for athletics and other extra-curricular activities.

* BUSING: Buses will still transport students who already take the bus on in-person days. On remote learning days, students at the Career Academy, science and arts and humanities focus programs will need to find their own transportation.