LPS moves to staggered schedules for high schools when classes start

With the local health department’s COVID-19 risk dial well into the high risk range, high school students in Lincoln Public Schools will begin classes on staggered schedules next month, district officials announced Tuesday.
Until Tuesday, LPS officials, who are basing their reopening plans on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial, had said local health officials have assured them it’s safe to fully reopen.
But as part of the reopening plan there has always been an option to move high schools to staggered schedules if the risk dial moves too deeply into the orange (high risk) range. Staggered schedules would mean about half the students would be in school at one time, allowing for more physical distancing.
Discussing the plan at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Steve Joel said the decision to start high school students with staggered schedules was made based on meetings over the past 24 hours. And they'll continue to monitor the situation daily.
"It is our hope that we can soon return to normal operations," Joel said. "But again, it will take the commitment of everyone in the entire community in Lincoln."
If the spread of coronavirus continues to rise locally and the risk dial moves to the red, or severe, range, students at all grade levels would transition to remote learning. And until the dial drops to green, or low risk, families can request that their students learn remotely.
Although high school students will move to staggered schedules, elementary and middle school students will all come to school every day unless they've chosen the remote option.
An extensive reopening plan released by LPS last week includes many details about how schools will operate in a pandemic, although all of those rules and protocols are based on four arching tenants: students and staff must wear face coverings, self-screen for symptoms before coming to school, wash hands and sanitize work spaces frequently and physically distance as much as possible.
LPS officials are calling the staggered high school schedules the 3/2 plan. It addresses only the high schools, which last year served over 2,000 students in five of six buildings. Officials said it's especially difficult with that many students moving between classes to maintain social distancing throughout the day.
Omaha Public Schools has a similar staggered schedule involving students at all grade levels in its reopening plan.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
