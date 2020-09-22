LPS makes deal for land trade involving Spirit Park and an elementary school site in west Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools struck a deal with a local developer to exchange 62.5 acres near 84th and O streets known as Spirit Park for 18.7 acres west of U.S. 77 as a site for a future elementary school.

As part of the exchange, Southwest Folsom Development also would pay LPS $2.3 million, but the developer could opt out of the exchange altogether and sell the land in west Lincoln to LPS for $786,240.

The Lincoln Board of Education considered the deal Tuesday and will vote on its approval Oct. 13.

Scott Wieskamp, LPS operations director, said the district has long been eyeing land in that part of the city — north of Old Cheney Road between Southwest 12th and South Folsom streets — because of ongoing development in that part of town and because the city has identified that area as one of its priorities for development in its comprehensive plan update.

The deal includes the option for the development company, of which Thomas White is the registered agent, to opt out of the exchange if research on the Spirit Park site near the State Farm building convinces the developers they don’t want to buy it.