LPS makes deal for land trade involving Spirit Park and an elementary school site in west Lincoln

Lincoln Public Schools struck a deal with a local developer to exchange 62.5 acres near 84th and O streets known as Spirit Park for 18.7 acres west of U.S. 77 as a site for a future elementary school.
As part of the exchange, Southwest Folsom Development also would pay LPS $2.3 million, but the developer could opt out of the exchange altogether and sell the land in west Lincoln to LPS for $786,240.
The Lincoln Board of Education considered the deal Tuesday and will vote on its approval Oct. 13.
Scott Wieskamp, LPS operations director, said the district has long been eyeing land in that part of the city — north of Old Cheney Road between Southwest 12th and South Folsom streets — because of ongoing development in that part of town and because the city has identified that area as one of its priorities for development in its comprehensive plan update.
The deal includes the option for the development company, of which Thomas White is the registered agent, to opt out of the exchange if research on the Spirit Park site near the State Farm building convinces the developers they don’t want to buy it.
LPS has owned that land since it acquired the previous State Farm headquarters at 59th and O streets as its district offices decades ago. That office building burned to the ground in 2011. The YMCA built soccer fields on the Spirit Park site and holds games there regularly, as does LPS.
If the exchange goes forward, the developer has indicated plans to begin grading the land for redevelopment next spring. That means soccer games could continue on the fields through this year, but by next spring both the YMCA and LPS would have to find alternative sites.
LPS is looking into other options now, Wieskamp said, and in another year could have new fields open on the site of a new southeast high school.
The district plans to build two new high schools — one in northwest Lincoln and one in southeast Lincoln — as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February. Both sites will have shared athletic facilities, and soccer fields will be at the southeast school site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
The northwest high school will open in 2022, with the southeast high school to follow in 2023. But the soccer fields may be ready a year earlier, Wieskamp said.
