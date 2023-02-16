Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, Lincoln Public Schools has enrolled nearly 90 students who've fled the war-torn country.

To better support those refugees — many of whom face language barriers and come bearing the trauma of war — LPS is looking to hire an additional advocate for Ukrainian families through a new federal grant.

The Ukrainian Refugee School Impact Grant would allow LPS to hire a full-time bilingual liaison to work with new Ukrainian arrivals to Lincoln. Bilingual liaisons are individuals hired to serve a specific cultural group.

Liaisons assist families in navigating a new culture, including assisting students with English language learner assessments and the enrollment process. They also help connect families with community resources like transportation and resolve language and cultural issues that may arise.

LPS has employed a liaison to work with Ukrainian and Russian students for years, said Linda Hix, the district's director of federal programs. But given the influx of refugee students since the Ukrainian war started — 89 in all — the district felt it wise to double its efforts. The vast majority of those students have come with little knowledge of English.

"I think our bilingual liaisons really become that relational point for our families," Hix said. "And liaison is the right word because it's really that connection between the family and the school."

The $86,000 grant would also fund additional time for school social workers to provide social and emotional support to students. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services administers the grant, which originates from the federal Administration for Children and Families' Office of Refugee Resettlement.

In the past, similar grants were targeted to all refugee students, Hix said. Only recently has the federal government focused on specific cultural groups. Last year, LPS also received a grant for an Afghani bilingual liaison following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Ukrainian grant, which would go into effect this fall, is for one year but can be renewed.

The Lincoln Board of Education, which gave initial consideration to the grant application Tuesday, will vote to approve it at its Feb. 28 meeting. The application deadline is March 1.

