LPS looks to extend fall break by one day to let teachers, students 'catch their breath'

Lincoln Public Schools would extend its fall break in October by one day under a proposal before the Lincoln Board of Education that comes amid unprecedented demands of the pandemic and a tight labor market.

The proposed calendar change, which the school board will consider Tuesday, would give students Tuesday, Oct. 19 off, in addition to the already scheduled off day on Monday.

Although not finalized, the district is considering using the extended break as a planning day for teachers to prepare for the second quarter.

The additional day off is a recognition of the hard work that teachers have had to put in amid the pressures of the pandemic and a shortage of substitutes, said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction.

"We want to make sure we give them an opportunity at the quarter break to take the time they need to plan for second quarter ... and to catch their breath," Larson said.

With a high rate of substitute slots going unfilled — more than 20% in some weeks — teachers have had to carve time out of their schedules they would otherwise use for planning to cover classes for absent teachers.