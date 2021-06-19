LPS looking to draw input from public on attendance area changes

The public is invited to give feedback on Lincoln Public Schools' biggest overhaul of attendance areas in nearly 15 years at four forums in August.

LPS will hold three in-person forums: Aug. 3 at Scott Middle School, Aug. 4 at Meadow Lane Elementary School and Aug. 5 at Arnold Elementary, all starting at 5 p.m. A virtual forum will be held Aug. 9 at noon.

The forums will give the public a chance to give input and ask questions of the Lincoln Board of Education and LPS staff about changes to attendance boundaries at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The proposed changes, which would go into effect starting in the 2022-23 school year, come as the district prepares to open Lincoln Northwest High and Robinson Elementary School in 2022 and Standing Bear High in 2023.

The public can see a map of proposed attendance area changes and submit comments at lps.org/news/attendanceareas-2021/. The site also features a list of frequently asked questions.

District officials will use public input to make any changes to the proposal, which could go before the board for approval this fall.

