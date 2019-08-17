{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools will kick off the 2019-20 Learning Lunch season with "Housing the Students of a Growing City: The Bond Elections of 1919 and 1924." The program will be presented by Ed Zimmer, historic preservation planner for the City of Lincoln and former Lincoln Board of Education member, at noon Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. Bring your own lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: jkeese@lps.org or 402-436-1478.

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

