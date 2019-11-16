Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “Meeting the Needs of All Students: Supporting Students Who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing,” will be presented by Alisha Bollinger, LPS Special Education supervisor, at noon Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St.
Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.