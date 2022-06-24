LPS lands on new name for district office honoring Steve Joel

Joel, who is wrapping up his 12th year in Lincoln, helped lead the initiative to build the $15.9 million district office at 59th and O streets after a fire destroyed the previous building in 2011.
Board members surprised Joel by announcing they would name the building after him at their meeting June 14.
"I cannot think of a more fitting name for this district office or a more fitting display of Dr. Joel's work in the district and leaving it better than he found it, so I am very pleased to support this recommendation," said board president Don Mayhew at the time.
A Lincoln Southeast soccer coach noticed the same teams were winning each season, so he decided to look at the data. What he found turned into a larger project to tackle inequities in youth sports access.
Nebraska is one of 37 states with a so-called Blaine Amendment, prohibiting states from funding religious schools with public dollars. Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling on a tuition assistance program in Maine essentially nullifies those provisions.
The LPS school board is looking at revising its policy and regulations governing advertising on school grounds after Union Bank & Trust offered $1.5 million for the naming rights for the stadium at West Holdrege and Northwest 48th streets.