LPS' Joel on bond issue: 'When we are entrusted with $290 million, we don't take that lightly'

In 2014, nearly 67% of voters approved the bond issue; 63% approved of the district’s 2006 bond issue.

Like the last two, this bond issue will not increase the tax rate. The district will replace existing bond debt rolling off the tax rolls with the new bond debt using the existing 16.1-cent levy earmarked to pay off all LPS bonds and support the building fund.

Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, said for the next four to five years, the district will be spending $4 million to $7 million a month on the bond projects.

"We think that's amazing. it's going to benefit students, and it's going to benefit the local economy."

This summer, 14 schools will get roof repairs or updates to parking lots or playgrounds as a result of the bond issue, she said. Early bids on projects will go out this spring.

The district has already begun preliminary work on the high schools: It hired both a construction manager and an architect to do preliminary work in anticipation of the bond passage. Had it failed, the district could have used those plans when it eventually was able to build new schools.