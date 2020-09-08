LPS installing plastic barriers on lunch tables for more protection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools students will soon be separated by clear plastic barriers while they eat lunch, the latest effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in an area where students and staff are least protected.

“I think through our conversations with the health department and looking at how our buildings are functioning, that was probably the one area we had the most exposure,” said Operations Director Scott Wieskamp. “So we thought, well, let’s do a few little mock-ups and see what we can do.”

District officials created plastic barriers that sit in the middle of round or hexagonal tables, with clear barriers spreading out from the middle to divide each seat. They have seven different models, Wieskamp said, to accommodate the different lunch tables and benches in the district.

They started with Scott Middle School because it was the most crowded, Wieskamp said, and have nearly all the middle school lunchrooms finished. They hoped to be completely finished with middle school lunchrooms but ran out of material.