LPS identifies school spread at three buildings, closes first classroom during pandemic

Lincoln Public Schools said Monday it had identified the first instances of potential school spread of the coronavirus at a high school, elementary school and a district support building, prompting LPS to cancel early childhood classes at one school for a week.
One of the cases involved five staff members who tested positive after eating lunch together in the school in close proximity without face coverings for more than 15 minutes.
Although LPS officials will not say which schools or buildings are involved, families at Elliott Elementary School were notified that early childhood classes would be canceled for a week out of an abundance of caution “due to the potential of high-risk COVID-19 exposures” after one positive case was identified Saturday and four more Sunday.
Two separate cases occurred at the same high school after students ate lunch with another student who tested positive: one high school student tested positive after eating lunch with another student inside school; another student tested positive after eating outside but on campus with another student.
Additionally, two staff members in a district support building tested positive after sharing an office space without face coverings worn at all times.
Elliott had reported four positive cases in the school in September, then nothing until a positive case Thursday, followed by those over the weekend. Not all the positive cases were in early childhood classrooms, LPS officials said.
Elliott has four early childhood classrooms, two that meet in the morning and two in the afternoon. The same staff works with the morning and afternoon classes. Early childhood students wear masks following a change made early in the school year.
This is the first time LPS has closed a classroom since school began in August.
All the cases of potential school spread have happened within the last two weeks, said LPS Health Supervisor Wendy Rau.
Parents are notified if there’s been a positive case at their children’s school, and anyone determined to be a high-risk contact will be contacted directly and asked to quarantine. Families — outside of those directly affected — will not be notified if those cases represent school spread, said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.
One of the reasons LPS isn’t identifying the schools with school spread is to protect privacy, not just for medical reasons but so that a school doesn’t receive negative feedback from the community that might have a chilling effect on people being honest with contact tracers or reporting positive cases, she said.
Contact tracing on all cases involves finding the origin of the exposure and monitoring trends in classrooms, grade levels and schools. Until now, LPS officials said they have been able to trace the exposures to outside school, many of them household contacts and some social gatherings.
None of these instances are considered outbreaks, Rau said, a determination made with the health department based on numerous factors individual to each case.
Superintendent Steve Joel said so far, the instances of potential spread have occurred in adult settings or lunch. Contact tracers identified any high-risk contacts with those who tested positive and asked them to quarantine.
LPS has already installed plastic dividers at all school lunch tables to help reduce spread while students are eating without masks. Some schools use hallways so students can spread out, and administrators are looking for other ways to spread out, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs.
Staff often has to work in close proximity, either sharing office areas or assigned work locations, Standish said, and they’re asked to wear masks.
But she urged understanding, saying these are people who work together every day and feel comfortable together.
“That can very much feel like this is my group. They feel comfortable in that setting because that’s who they work with day in and day out,” she said. “I wanted to make sure we didn’t portray that staff was together in a setting they wouldn’t naturally be together in.”
LPS guidance for staff has relied largely on keeping 6 feet of distance and limiting time to less than 15 minutes when face masks are removed, Standish said. They will look at other options — such as using Zoom to talk over lunch to maintain more distance, she said.
Positive cases in LPS schools pass 200 — including 10 in one elementary — but officials say no school spread
An update in the CDC guidelines will affect the 15-minute standard, she said.
Last week, the CDC changed its guidance, saying the 15-minute timeline is not consecutive but cumulative over a 24-hour period, a change that could significantly increase the pool of people considered close contacts.
The CDC recommends making a determination of close contacts irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the close contact was wearing a mask.
LPS, and the state directed health measures, define high-risk close contacts as being within 6 feet of someone who’s tested positive for at least 15 minutes — with no masks. Rau pointed out that the CDC strongly urges the use of masks and considering that and other factors in determining close contacts.
LPS reported 21 positive cases in schools Monday, including two cases where one person who tested positive was in two different schools. Cases were at Cavett, Elliott (3), Hartley (2), Randolph, Belmont, Roper (2) and Humann elementary schools; Schoo, Adams, Lux (2), Park and Goodrich middle schools and Lincoln Southwest (3), North Star, Southeast and East high schools.
Joel commended the work of teachers, and urged everyone — in schools and the community — to continue to follow the protocols of self-screening and monitoring, wearing masks, sanitizing regularly and maintaining social distance.
“We are all facing pandemic fatigue. Sometimes it’s unintentional but we let our guard down,” he said. “But when we do that we run the risk of the virus being transmitted. As we approach winter ... it's important we don’t let our guards down. Everyone can do their part to help teaching and learning continue by being vigilant and following these protocols, which we’ve all heard many, many, many times.”
