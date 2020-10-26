LPS identifies school spread at three buildings, closes first classroom during pandemic

Elliott has four early childhood classrooms, two that meet in the morning and two in the afternoon. The same staff works with the morning and afternoon classes. Early childhood students wear masks following a change made early in the school year.

This is the first time LPS has closed a classroom since school began in August.

All the cases of potential school spread have happened within the last two weeks, said LPS Health Supervisor Wendy Rau.

Parents are notified if there’s been a positive case at their children’s school, and anyone determined to be a high-risk contact will be contacted directly and asked to quarantine. Families — outside of those directly affected — will not be notified if those cases represent school spread, said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

One of the reasons LPS isn’t identifying the schools with school spread is to protect privacy, not just for medical reasons but so that a school doesn’t receive negative feedback from the community that might have a chilling effect on people being honest with contact tracers or reporting positive cases, she said.