LPS identifies eighth positive COVID-19 case since school started

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Middle School had another positive COVID-19 case Monday, the second in two days.

Lincoln Public Schools sent a message to Scott families Monday, a day after another family message about another positive case, bringing to eight the number of positive cases identified by the district since school began Aug. 12.

LPS officials said none of the cases are a result of community-spread in the schools — in all the cases identified so far, the person was exposed outside of school.

District officials don’t identify whether the person was a teacher, other staff member or student — or even a guest.

The other schools with confirmed cases since the first day of school include two cases at Cavett Elementary and a member of the freshman football team at Lincoln Southwest High School. The case from Southwest required 48 people self-quarantine. There also was a case at one of the other district buildings, but LPS officials didn't identify which building.

Over the weekend, the district notified families of children at Beattie Elementary, Norwood Park Elementary and Scott Middle School of the positive cases. LPS said the contact-tracing process is ongoing and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department would notify high-risk contacts in the coming days.