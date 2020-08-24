 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS identifies eighth positive COVID-19 case since school started
View Comments
editor's pick alert

LPS identifies eighth positive COVID-19 case since school started

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott

Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road

Enrollment: 1,113 students

81.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.8% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 6.3% Hispanic, 5.6% two or more races

Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.8% free, 5.4% reduced

Gifted: 31%

Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 77 math, 88 science

 LPS

Scott Middle School had another positive COVID-19 case Monday, the second in two days.

Lincoln Public Schools sent a message to Scott families Monday, a day after another family message about another positive case, bringing to eight the number of positive cases identified by the district since school began Aug. 12.

LPS officials said none of the cases are a result of community-spread in the schools — in all the cases identified so far, the person was exposed outside of school.

District officials don’t identify whether the person was a teacher, other staff member or student — or even a guest.

Lincoln's Cavett Elementary reports two positive COVID-19 cases

The other schools with confirmed cases since the first day of school include two cases at Cavett Elementary and a member of the freshman football team at Lincoln Southwest High School. The case from Southwest required 48 people self-quarantine. There also was a case at one of the other district buildings, but LPS officials didn't identify which building.

Over the weekend, the district notified families of children at Beattie Elementary, Norwood Park Elementary and Scott Middle School of the positive cases. LPS said the contact-tracing process is ongoing and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department would notify high-risk contacts in the coming days.

The health department defines high-risk contacts that would require self-quarantining as those longer than 15 minutes, closer than 6 feet with no masks.

LPS requires students and staff wear masks.

Last week, the district unveiled a dashboard it plans to update every Wednesday with the number of positive cases and the number of staff members who are self-quarantining.

35 LPS staff members self-quarantining because of COVID symptoms, exposure

Last week, 35 staff members were in quarantine.

Between July 27 and Aug. 11 — before students came back to school — four teachers tested positive and a total of 14 teachers had to self-quarantine because of close contacts.

Nebraska gets some attention during national anthem performance at Democratic National Convention
A little free pantry and a lesson in helping others

Photos: First day of school for Lincoln-area students

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News