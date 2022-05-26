 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LPS hosting fast-track hiring event for bus drivers, paras

  • 0

Lincoln Public Schools is holding a fast-track hiring event next week in hopes of filling about 50 transportation positions.

Those interested in becoming a bus driver or transportation paraeducator can come to Culler Middle School gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to apply and be interviewed on the spot.

Qualified candidates may be offered a job on the spot pending successful completion of background and reference checks.

Bus driver shortage creates unprecedented delays for some LPS students
'Something needs to change' – Lincoln schools' last day clouded by Texas shooting

LPS is hiring full- and part-time bus drivers and paras. Both regular and substitute routes are available in both the morning and afternoon, with potential for midday work.

Those wishing to apply must bring a valid driver's license, Social Security card and have a valid email address. Candidates should also have their work history on hand, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and their former supervisors' contact information.

Three references and their email information for a survey are also required.

People are also reading…

LPS provides training to drivers to earn their CDL license and school bus permit. New drivers may be eligible for a $1,500 hiring bonus.

The starting wage for a driver is $19.49 and $14.13 for a para.

Lincoln school board considers 3.7% pay raise for substitute teachers
LPS proposes pay raise for bus drivers as shortages, delays persist
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News