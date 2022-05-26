LPS hosting fast-track hiring event for bus drivers, paras

Lincoln Public Schools is holding a fast-track hiring event next week in hopes of filling about 50 transportation positions.

Those interested in becoming a bus driver or transportation paraeducator can come to Culler Middle School gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to apply and be interviewed on the spot.

Qualified candidates may be offered a job on the spot pending successful completion of background and reference checks.

LPS is hiring full- and part-time bus drivers and paras. Both regular and substitute routes are available in both the morning and afternoon, with potential for midday work.

Those wishing to apply must bring a valid driver's license, Social Security card and have a valid email address. Candidates should also have their work history on hand, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and their former supervisors' contact information.

Three references and their email information for a survey are also required.

LPS provides training to drivers to earn their CDL license and school bus permit. New drivers may be eligible for a $1,500 hiring bonus.

The starting wage for a driver is $19.49 and $14.13 for a para.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.