LPS hopes to 'keep up with the times' with renovations at existing high schools

The flashiest items in Lincoln Public Schools' 2020 bond program are certainly the two new high schools — Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear — set to open over the next couple of years.
But perhaps overlooked in the $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February 2020 are upgrades to the district's six existing high schools that are intended to level the playing field in a sense.
These enhancement projects target instructional space for classes in art, family and consumer science, and career and technical education, and are to be completed over the next couple of years to coincide with the opening of Lincoln Northwest in the fall of 2022 and Standing Bear the following year.
Reinvesting in the district's existing high schools was an important piece in the 2020 bond issue to ensure equity among students, Associate Superintendent Liz Standish told the Lincoln Board of Education last week.
"That's a tradition Lincoln has always had — to really look at existing schools and look for ways to make improvements in the existing spaces," she said.
Northeast was the first to receive a face-lift with a $750,000 renovation of the school's family and consumer science space completed this fall. That included replacing more residential-style kitchen space with industrial equipment and updates to the school's sewing lab.
Now, it's Lincoln High's turn, with board members last week approving BIC Construction's $1.1 million bid to renovate nearly 15,000 square feet of classroom space.
According to building permits filed this week, approximately 7,000 square feet of family and consumer science classrooms at Lincoln High will be overhauled, including upgrades to culinary and textile space. More than 7,000 square feet in art classrooms will also see upgrades, and three new restrooms will be added.
Work is set to begin next semester, LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp said, and is expected to be completed in seven to nine months.
A bid for similar upgrades at Lincoln East is set to go before the board Dec. 14, while design work and bids for renovations at North Star, Southeast and Southwest will follow over the next year or two, Wieskamp said. The cost for each school varies based on square footage, but more than $6 million is earmarked for improvements.
"I think it just shows the community — our students, our families — that we're trying to be equitable in all of our facilities," Wieskamp said. "So, obviously, a brand-new, shiny high school like Lincoln Northwest or Standing Bear is the place to go ... but our goal is to keep with that in all of our buildings."
Each middle school will see similar upgrades over the course of the next few years, too, but those projects are less significant in nature than at the high school level, Wieskamp said.
Some of that work will coincide with additions at six middle schools (Dawes, Lefler, Lux, Mickle, Scott and Schoo) that are laid out in a separate line item in the bond issue.
Construction of a new gym at Lux and classroom and gym space at Scott are still underway, with bids set to be approved for additions at Dawes and Lefler in January.
The additions are meant to bring those buildings up to standard for square footage or alleviate overcrowding — like at Scott. But it's now just a matter of phasing the middle school projects in, Wieskamp said.
"At the conclusion of the 2020 bond program, which will take four to five years, all of those facilities will have been touched," he said.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack