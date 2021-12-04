LPS hopes to 'keep up with the times' with renovations at existing high schools

Now, it's Lincoln High's turn, with board members last week approving BIC Construction's $1.1 million bid to renovate nearly 15,000 square feet of classroom space.

According to building permits filed this week, approximately 7,000 square feet of family and consumer science classrooms at Lincoln High will be overhauled, including upgrades to culinary and textile space. More than 7,000 square feet in art classrooms will also see upgrades, and three new restrooms will be added.

Work is set to begin next semester, LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp said, and is expected to be completed in seven to nine months.

A bid for similar upgrades at Lincoln East is set to go before the board Dec. 14, while design work and bids for renovations at North Star, Southeast and Southwest will follow over the next year or two, Wieskamp said. The cost for each school varies based on square footage, but more than $6 million is earmarked for improvements.