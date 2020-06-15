LPS holding drive-thru, virtual graduation ceremonies in July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Public Schools will still deliver the pomp, albeit under different circumstances.

The district announced Monday it will hold drive-thru and virtual graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic for all six of its high schools in late July.

LPS will host the drive-thru ceremonies July 25 and air virtual ceremonies for each school July 26.

"It was becoming evident that any in-person graduation ceremony would increase costs, require an entire weekend to execute and not be able to feature the segments that make a graduation special," LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said in a news release.

Each school will set specific schedules and traffic patterns for the drive-thru ceremonies that will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on July 25.

Students wearing their caps and gowns will be able to drive into a designated area with family to receive a memory box containing their diploma and a DVD copy of the virtual ceremony.

The virtual ceremony will air July 26 on LPS.org, the district's Facebook and YouTube pages, LNKTV, and KOLN's MeTV channel.

