LPS holding drive-thru, virtual graduation ceremonies in July
LPS holding drive-thru, virtual graduation ceremonies in July

Lincoln North Star High School graduation, 5.26

Graduates celebrate during Lincoln North Star High School's graduation ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 26, 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools will still deliver the pomp, albeit under different circumstances.

The district announced Monday it will hold drive-thru and virtual graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic for all six of its high schools in late July.

LPS will host the drive-thru ceremonies July 25 and air virtual ceremonies for each school July 26.

"It was becoming evident that any in-person graduation ceremony would increase costs, require an entire weekend to execute and not be able to feature the segments that make a graduation special," LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said in a news release.

Each school will set specific schedules and traffic patterns for the drive-thru ceremonies that will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on July 25.

Students wearing their caps and gowns will be able to drive into a designated area with family to receive a memory box containing their diploma and a DVD copy of the virtual ceremony.

The virtual ceremony will air July 26 on LPS.org, the district's Facebook and YouTube pages, LNKTV, and KOLN's MeTV channel.

Virtual ceremony schedule

* Northeast, noon

* Southwest, 1:30 p.m.

* East, 3 p.m.

* North Star, 4:30 p.m.

* Southeast, 6 p.m.

* Lincoln High, 7:30 p.m.

