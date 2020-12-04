LPS hiring 25 'teacher associates' with CARES money to ease sub shortage

The biggest of the two problems, Weber has said, is fewer substitutes signing up to work, and when they do, not always volunteering for the schools that need them the most.

Before deciding to hire the latest group of teacher associates, LPS had hired very few full-time subs, a move that allows district officials to place them where they’re needed. Because most substitutes are considered independent contractors, they can choose where they will and won’t go.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district also has hired local subs — people with college degrees in areas other than teaching who can take courses to be temporarily certified to be substitutes. The Nebraska Department of Education extended the permit for local subs from 90 to 180 days.

Some colleges have offered courses to help fill the void. Central Community College just announced it will offer a two-week course to train local substitutes, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney has a new substitute teaching course for undergraduates.

The December graduations, though, presented LPS with an opportunity: a well of prospective teachers who would just be starting to look for jobs. Existing substitutes can also apply, he said, though so far he thinks they’ve mostly hired new graduates.