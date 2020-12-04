LPS hiring 25 'teacher associates' with CARES money to ease sub shortage

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of hiring 25 full-time “teacher associates” — many of them graduating from college in December with teaching degrees — to help shore up the substitute shortage caused by the pandemic.
“Our hope was they would provide some relief in buildings with high unfilled rates or issues with long-term subs,” said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.
The unfilled rates — determined by the number of teacher absences for which there is no substitute, requiring other teachers in the building to cover the classes — has been a significant and growing problem for LPS and many other districts.
In October, nearly 23% of absences at LPS went unfilled, double the percentage last year. Though it fluctuates, it sat at 25% and 26% the past two days.
That means more teachers must fill in at a moment’s notice, losing time needed to plan for lessons in their own classes, time even more necessary now as teachers face heavier workloads and significant challenges of teaching both remotely and in person.
The problem is two-fold: There are fewer substitutes, many of them retired teachers leery of teaching during a pandemic or worried about having to master the technology required to teach remote students; and a growing number of teachers are being quarantined for at least 14 days at a time.
The biggest of the two problems, Weber has said, is fewer substitutes signing up to work, and when they do, not always volunteering for the schools that need them the most.
Before deciding to hire the latest group of teacher associates, LPS had hired very few full-time subs, a move that allows district officials to place them where they’re needed. Because most substitutes are considered independent contractors, they can choose where they will and won’t go.
The district also has hired local subs — people with college degrees in areas other than teaching who can take courses to be temporarily certified to be substitutes. The Nebraska Department of Education extended the permit for local subs from 90 to 180 days.
Some colleges have offered courses to help fill the void. Central Community College just announced it will offer a two-week course to train local substitutes, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney has a new substitute teaching course for undergraduates.
The December graduations, though, presented LPS with an opportunity: a well of prospective teachers who would just be starting to look for jobs. Existing substitutes can also apply, he said, though so far he thinks they’ve mostly hired new graduates.
Many of those hired for the second semester as teacher associates will be applying for full-time jobs for the next year. LPS also has been hiring soon-to-be graduates as regular substitutes, increasing the pool and including more subs likely to work.
Weber estimated the cost of hiring 25 people for a semester at $730,575 — half the base salary and benefits for a starting teacher. He said district officials will ask to have that amount reimbursed with federal CARES funds.
So far, LPS has hired 15-20 people. They’ll be placed at schools with the highest unfilled rates or schools where students are struggling academically — often Title I schools, where test scores are typically lower and the impacts of the pandemic are most severe.
Initially, the teacher associates will be placed at 13 elementary, seven middle and four high schools. A few teachers will go between two schools, and the teacher associates could be moved based on the needs at different buildings, Weber said.
The teacher associates won’t solve the problem, but it will help, he said.
“It’s just one person, but it’s amazing how one person can relieve the pressure on covering (classes),” he said.
