LPS hires principal for new one-year remote learning program

A Lincoln East associate principal will lead the new remote learning program being created with federal relief funds as a dedicated space for Lincoln Public Schools students who choose to continue to learn from home.

Casey Fries will begin his duties as principal March 1, overseeing the creation of a program from the ground up — hiring teachers, organizing schedules, developing student expectations and providing staff development before launching the program in the fall.

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done in a short amount of time to bring the 2021-22 Remote Learning Program to life,” Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said. “Casey brings excellent skills and knowledge into this key leadership role. He will be able to get to work right away to build an effective and efficient program that will serve students’ needs as we navigate the pandemic next year.”

Fries has been an associate principal at East since 2017, after three years as an instructional coordinator at the high school. Prior to that he was a math teacher at Lincoln High from 2010 to 2014.

He earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and master's degrees in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership from Doane University.