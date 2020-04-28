LPS high schools will get stations to charge electric cars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Electric cars will have a place to recharge at all of Lincoln’s public high schools.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved two bids totaling $119,000 to buy and install charging stations for electric vehicles at all the high schools and the operations office near Lincoln High School.

LPS also plans to install charging stations at the new high schools being built in southeast and northwest Lincoln as part of the $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February, said Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.

The district received a grant for the chargers, so a portion of the cost will be reimbursed, he said.

The district will install pedestals that will allow two charging stations, but will have just one initially.

They’ll be installed in public lots that can be used by visitors, students or staff, Wieskamp said.

The district applied for the grant because of increased interest in electric cars. If there’s a demand for more, LPS can add charging stations later, he said.

District officials hope to have them installed by the start of school in the fall.