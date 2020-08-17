LPS has some technology glitches on first day of remote learning, but lots of kids log on

“You start to see the scope of this,” Langer said. “What those numbers tell me is, generally, it absolutely works. That is not to say in every case it absolutely works. We knew we’d have to knock those things down as they come in and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The remote learning issues come on top of all the regular issues kids have with Chromebooks at the start of school, he said, now magnified because so many students aren’t in the buildings.

Langer said he’s a realist, hoping for the best and preparing for the worst, and after a half a day, he thinks the start of remote learning could have been much rockier.

“I’ve been very heartened to the degree we are getting kids on and it’s working,” he said, and his staff is determined to make sure all students can get into their classes virtually.

“People for years have talked about kids having access to the internet as a bridge to opportunity,” he said. “When it comes to our remote learners it’s not a bridge to opportunity, it’s a door to the classroom. ... We will continue to make sure everyone who comes to the classroom gets in.”

Photos: First day of school

