LPS has some technology glitches on first day of remote learning, but lots of kids log on

More than a third of Lincoln Public Schools students stayed home Monday morning to Zoom into classes remotely, the first day of one of the biggest pandemic-induced experiments in education.
Given that reality, Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer was not expecting perfection.
He didn’t get it.
His office fielded calls Monday morning from students having trouble Zooming into their classes, a problem with how the district’s grade- and classroom system called Synergy was connecting students, Langer said.
Students connect to Zoom through Synergy, without the teacher having to post a meeting address that could be shared and thereby opened up to unscrupulous hackers, Langer said.
Some students weren’t seeing the “join” button, or those who did couldn’t connect. The problem wasn’t with Zoom or the district’s network capabilities, he said.
Top-level engineers from LPS and Edupoint, the company that runs Synergy, were on a Zoom call Monday morning, working through the issues. Langer said he hoped most of those had been solved by late morning, though they were continuing to work through problems as they arise.
“We have made adjustments and are seeing kids come in (remotely).”
District officials also are working with families who still need hot spots, which LPS is providing to families who don’t have Wi-Fi access.
About 200 of the 500 families who signed up for hot spots have yet to pick them up and other families were calling Monday to say they hadn’t signed up but needed them.
LPS is arranging for those families to pick up their hot spots at the high schools, which act as technology support centers for both high school students and those at their feeder elementary and middle schools.
"We knew that would create calls," he said.
He also anticipated other issues cropping up, given that 14,671 of the district’s more than 42,000 students are learning remotely. Of those, 8,868 were students who opted for remote learning, the remainder were half of the high school students scheduled to work from home Monday and Tuesday.
The number of students on Zoom Monday morning convinced Langer that overall, it’s working.
By around 11 a.m., 4,500 classes districtwide had been working in Zoom. That would include all the high school classes, where students have to log on each period, as opposed to elementary school students who log in and stay in the same class.
There were more than 59,000 participants in those classes (that includes each high school class, which would mean the same students logging into different classes). Collectively, they’d spent 1,223,777 minutes on Zoom.
“You start to see the scope of this,” Langer said. “What those numbers tell me is, generally, it absolutely works. That is not to say in every case it absolutely works. We knew we’d have to knock those things down as they come in and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
The remote learning issues come on top of all the regular issues kids have with Chromebooks at the start of school, he said, now magnified because so many students aren’t in the buildings.
Langer said he’s a realist, hoping for the best and preparing for the worst, and after a half a day, he thinks the start of remote learning could have been much rockier.
“I’ve been very heartened to the degree we are getting kids on and it’s working,” he said, and his staff is determined to make sure all students can get into their classes virtually.
“People for years have talked about kids having access to the internet as a bridge to opportunity,” he said. “When it comes to our remote learners it’s not a bridge to opportunity, it’s a door to the classroom. ... We will continue to make sure everyone who comes to the classroom gets in.”
