You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS has some technology glitches on first day of remote learning, but lots of kids log on
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

LPS has some technology glitches on first day of remote learning, but lots of kids log on

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Southwest second day of school

Lincoln Southwest High School executive secretary Abbey Traynowicz sorts materials for remote learners to pick up on Friday. Remote learning began Monday. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

More than a third of Lincoln Public Schools students stayed home Monday morning to Zoom into classes remotely, the first day of one of the biggest pandemic-induced experiments in education.

Given that reality, Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer was not expecting perfection.

He didn’t get it.

His office fielded calls Monday morning from students having trouble Zooming into their classes, a problem with how the district’s grade- and classroom system called Synergy was connecting students, Langer said.

Kirk Langer

Kirk Langer

Students connect to Zoom through Synergy, without the teacher having to post a meeting address that could be shared and thereby opened up to unscrupulous hackers, Langer said.

Some students weren’t seeing the “join” button, or those who did couldn’t connect. The problem wasn’t with Zoom or the district’s network capabilities, he said.

Top-level engineers from LPS and Edupoint, the company that runs Synergy, were on a Zoom call Monday morning, working through the issues. Langer said he hoped most of those had been solved by late morning, though they were continuing to work through problems as they arise.

“We have made adjustments and are seeing kids come in (remotely).”

A tale of two middle schools in a pandemic

District officials also are working with families who still need hot spots, which LPS is providing to families who don’t have Wi-Fi access.

About 200 of the 500 families who signed up for hot spots have yet to pick them up and other families were calling Monday to say they hadn’t signed up but needed them.

LPS is arranging for those families to pick up their hot spots at the high schools, which act as technology support centers for both high school students and those at their feeder elementary and middle schools.

"We knew that would create calls," he said.

He also anticipated other issues cropping up, given that 14,671 of the district’s more than 42,000 students are learning remotely. Of those, 8,868 were students who opted for remote learning, the remainder were half of the high school students scheduled to work from home Monday and Tuesday.

High school students: It's weird, but good to be back in school

The number of students on Zoom Monday morning convinced Langer that overall, it’s working.

By around 11 a.m., 4,500 classes districtwide had been working in Zoom. That would include all the high school classes, where students have to log on each period, as opposed to elementary school students who log in and stay in the same class.

There were more than 59,000 participants in those classes (that includes each high school class, which would mean the same students logging into different classes). Collectively, they’d spent 1,223,777 minutes on Zoom.

“You start to see the scope of this,” Langer said. “What those numbers tell me is, generally, it absolutely works. That is not to say in every case it absolutely works. We knew we’d have to knock those things down as they come in and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Start of school in a pandemic: Time-worn first-day-of-school traditions alongside the new ones

The remote learning issues come on top of all the regular issues kids have with Chromebooks at the start of school, he said, now magnified because so many students aren’t in the buildings.

Langer said he’s a realist, hoping for the best and preparing for the worst, and after a half a day, he thinks the start of remote learning could have been much rockier.

“I’ve been very heartened to the degree we are getting kids on and it’s working,” he said, and his staff is determined to make sure all students can get into their classes virtually.

“People for years have talked about kids having access to the internet as a bridge to opportunity,” he said. “When it comes to our remote learners it’s not a bridge to opportunity, it’s a door to the classroom. ... We will continue to make sure everyone who comes to the classroom gets in.”

Lincoln Southwest freshman football team member positive for COVID-19

Photos: First day of school

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News