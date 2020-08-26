LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools identified four more positive COVID-19 cases in schools Wednesday, including one at Lincoln East that resulted in the quarantining of a “large number” of volleyball team members.

That brings the total cases identified in LPS to 14 since school started Aug. 12.

In addition to East High, there were positive cases identified at Calvert Elementary School and at Lincoln High. In both cases, contact tracing showed there were no high-risk contacts with staff or students.

In the fourth case, the same person who tested positive was at Lefler and Pound middle schools and Clinton Elementary. There were no high-risk close contacts at any of those schools, LPS officials said.

Messages were sent home to families at all those schools, though East is the only school where the contact-tracing process is ongoing.

LPS won’t say whether the positive cases are students, staff or visitors. Anyone determined to be a high-risk contact — being exposed at a distance less than 6 feet, for more than 15 minutes without masks — is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A week ago, 35 staff members were in quarantine, according to a dashboard the district plans to update weekly. The updated dashboard will be posted Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

