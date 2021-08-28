LPS has $61.4 million in federal relief money to spend. Here's how the district plans to use it.

Although the plan for the money has not been finalized, the deadline to do so is coming up soon. LPS will release its plan Wednesday, take public feedback, then submit its application to the Nebraska Department of Education on Sept. 15, the deadline for all schools in the state.

In that plan, the district will look to expand on the work it funded with $27.3 million in ESSER II money, some of which is still unspent. That work includes addressing students' mental health needs with more school-based therapists from partner agencies, in addition to extending the school day for students who need extra support.

That support could include extra work before and after school in individual or group settings for students who need help in a particular area or multiple areas. There's a simple reasoning behind it: the more time students spend at school, the more they learn, Hix said.

Teachers, who would voluntarily sign on to the extended sessions, would be paid stipends with the federal money.

"It's really individualized for each school on what their needs are," Hix said. "We’re trying to be really creative."

Additional planning time and professional learning sessions would also be available to teachers. But like the extended classes, those opportunities would only be optional.