LPS has $61.4 million in federal relief money to spend. Here's how the district plans to use it.

Lincoln Public Schools would extend the school day for some students, add more therapists and update curriculum, among other proposals for its massive influx of federal coronavirus relief dollars.
That unprecedented windfall totals a staggering $61.4 million, a portion of the nearly $123 billion the U.S. Department of Education is disbursing to school districts across the country as part of a third installment of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) approved in March.
The third wave of relief accounts for nearly two-thirds of the $96 million LPS has received since the pandemic began nearly a year and a half ago.
"This is definitely unprecedented," said Linda Hix, director of federal programs, which oversees grants from the U.S. government.
The federal Department of Education is hoping schools can use the funding to take bold steps to reform education with ambitious projects in mind, and LPS believes it can do that by focusing on the day-to-day goals of tackling learning loss, combating disparities driven by the pandemic and addressing mental health needs.
Although the plan for the money has not been finalized, the deadline to do so is coming up soon. LPS will release its plan Wednesday, take public feedback, then submit its application to the Nebraska Department of Education on Sept. 15, the deadline for all schools in the state.
In that plan, the district will look to expand on the work it funded with $27.3 million in ESSER II money, some of which is still unspent. That work includes addressing students' mental health needs with more school-based therapists from partner agencies, in addition to extending the school day for students who need extra support.
That support could include extra work before and after school in individual or group settings for students who need help in a particular area or multiple areas. There's a simple reasoning behind it: the more time students spend at school, the more they learn, Hix said.
Teachers, who would voluntarily sign on to the extended sessions, would be paid stipends with the federal money.
"It's really individualized for each school on what their needs are," Hix said. "We’re trying to be really creative."
Additional planning time and professional learning sessions would also be available to teachers. But like the extended classes, those opportunities would only be optional.
LPS looked at extending the school day district-wide with ESSER III, but that move was unpopular among teachers recently surveyed by the district's union.
Other proposals include continued funding for 38 additional reading and math interventionists, long-term substitutes and additional hours for teachers to work with special-education and early childhood students.
The district also hopes to direct money toward expanding its Advancement via Individual Determination program, or AVID. Originally established as a pilot program at Lincoln Northeast High School, AVID prepares soon-to-be first-generation college students for life after high school through an elective course.
With the money, LPS plans to expand the program at four schools this year — Lincoln High and Culler, Dawes and Mickle middle schools — in addition to Lincoln Northwest next fall.
The strings attached to the federal money are few — 20% must go toward tackling learning loss, but schools are given wide discretion for the rest. The funding is only around until September 2024, however, which means school districts such as LPS are looking at more solutions that can be sustained once the aid dries up.
In the case of additional interventionists, those positions would eventually phase out, although the employees would still be able to stay on in a different role.
LPS' $96 million in total pandemic relief dollars makes up more than 12.5% of the $767 million disbursed to Nebraska schools. While it's a substantial sum, the amount per student at LPS is below the national average and well below Omaha Public Schools' allocation.
According to an Associated Press analysis released Thursday, LPS received about $2,270 for each of its nearly 42,000 students — less than the $2,800 national average. Omaha Public Schools, which has more than 53,000 students, received $5,678 per student, or about $304 million total.
The allocation of the federal dollars is based on how much money school districts received in Title I funding in the 2019-20 school year, Hix said, an indicator of how many students in poverty live in a certain district.
Walthill and Winnebago topped the list in federal dollars per student with $8,006 and $6,424, respectively. Some school systems, on the other hand, received just a few hundred dollars per student — Elkhorn ($137 per student), Norris ($446) and Waverly ($669), for example.
Districts must show proof of their expenditures before being reimbursed.
At LPS, the influx of money will be especially tied to battling inequity in student learning outcomes, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
The Lincoln school board has asked the district to come up with measurables to assess disparities and form a plan by April 2022 to combat them using the federal windfall. The district is looking at metrics such as graduation and suspension rates, enrollment in honors courses and diversity of staff to determine that, Larson said.
In 2020, 87.3% of white students graduated high school, while that number drops for other races, including Native (57.1%), Black (65.5%) and Latino (67.3%). LPS wants to get those figures above 75%, but officials realize, that just as with catching up students, that too will take work.
"It's not an easy fix," Larson said.
That's where some of the federal funding can come in. For example, LPS hopes to earmark some of the money to sustain a federal grant that assists Native students, in addition to expanding engagement with minority students in middle school and high school.
Other proposals for the money include:
* Continued expansion of summer school and jump-start programs.
* Implementing updated reading and math curriculum, in addition to teacher training.
* Community Learning Center summer programming.
* Expanding library print and digital collections.
* Wi-Fi hotspots for students.
* Personal protection equipment and COVID-19 leave as conditions change.
* Software for tracking human resources claims, including any COVID leave.
Hix said the plan LPS submits to the state can be amended as needs arise, and the district will continually look at data to see where those needs are. The money does not have to be spent evenly over the next three years, and the district still has funds from ESSER II that will dictate how the district budgets its ESSER III money. ESSER I, which totaled $6.3 million, was used to reopen schools in the fall of 2020.
"We'll really look at what makes the most sense for ours students," Hix said.
