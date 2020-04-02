LPS graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.

Superintendent Steve Joel sent a message with the news to parents Thursday morning -- after Gov. Pete Ricketts directed Wednesday night that all schools remain closed and continue remote learning through May 31.

Joel's message confirmed that the state’s second-largest school district would keep its doors closed through the end of the year in keeping with the governor's directed health measure. The last day of school at LPS was scheduled for May 21.

Extracurricular activities also are canceled. The restrictions do not apply to school staff working in the buildings.

“While we are all disappointed we will not be able to participate in those momentous end-of-the-year celebrations, we understand that measures need to be put into place to protect the health and safety of our communities,” Joel said in his message.

District officials also are figuring out how students can safely retrieve belongings they left at school and will send updates when they become available.