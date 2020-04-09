You are the owner of this article.
LPS grade school and preschool lessons to be aired by local ABC affiliate
Lincoln Public Schools students in elementary and preschool whose families don't have cable or internet service will be able to watch recorded lessons on a local news channel beginning Monday.

KLKN-TV (ABC affiliate channel 8) is collaborating with the district and will air the videos on channel 8.3 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at no cost to the district.

Accessing the channel without internet or cable service requires an indoor antenna, which are sold for as little at $10.

KLKN general manager Kern Dant said in a news release the station is committed to airing the classes until the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"We identified a challenge early on with reaching early childhood and elementary families who do not have access to internet or cable television," said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. "We are grateful to local television station KLKN-TV for understanding this obstacle and helping us find a way to clear this hurdle."

To access the programming, families will need an indoor antenna which receives VHF and UHF signals placed as high as possible on a west-facing wall or window.

For more information, go to ntennaweb.org. A schedule of classes is available at lps.org or klkntv.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

