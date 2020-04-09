LPS grade school and preschool lessons to be aired by local ABC affiliate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Public Schools students in elementary and preschool whose families don't have cable or internet service will be able to watch recorded lessons on a local news channel beginning Monday.

KLKN-TV (ABC affiliate channel 8) is collaborating with the district and will air the videos on channel 8.3 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at no cost to the district.

Accessing the channel without internet or cable service requires an indoor antenna, which are sold for as little at $10.

KLKN general manager Kern Dant said in a news release the station is committed to airing the classes until the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"We identified a challenge early on with reaching early childhood and elementary families who do not have access to internet or cable television," said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. "We are grateful to local television station KLKN-TV for understanding this obstacle and helping us find a way to clear this hurdle."

To access the programming, families will need an indoor antenna which receives VHF and UHF signals placed as high as possible on a west-facing wall or window.

For more information, go to ntennaweb.org. A schedule of classes is available at lps.org or klkntv.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.