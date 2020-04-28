LPS gets 1,000 phones with hot spots for LPS students without internet access

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A win for the remote-learning crowd: Lincoln Public Schools scored 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access at home.

The district will pay $80,000 to AT&T Mobility Holdings for two months of data through phones provided by the company at no cost, said Kirk Langer, LPS chief technology officer.

The phones will provide up to 100 gigabytes of data a month to allow students to access Google Classroom through their Chromebooks. The devices will be hooked up directly to the Chromebooks and won’t work on other devices or to access any content but that provided by LPS.

Some internet providers have offered discounted or free installations for low-income parents, and these hot spots will offer another option. The district had some hot spots available for high school students before the spread of the coronavirus closed school doors and educators began teaching remotely.

But those hot spots had very limited data plans designed for students doing homework, not working every day from home, Langer said.