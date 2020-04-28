You are the owner of this article.
LPS gets 1,000 phones with hot spots for LPS students without internet access
LPS gets 1,000 phones with hot spots for LPS students without internet access

Cellphone photo
ASSOCIATED PRESS file photo

A win for the remote-learning crowd: Lincoln Public Schools scored 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access at home.

The district will pay $80,000 to AT&T Mobility Holdings for two months of data through phones provided by the company at no cost, said Kirk Langer, LPS chief technology officer.

The phones will provide up to 100 gigabytes of data a month to allow students to access Google Classroom through their Chromebooks. The devices will be hooked up directly to the Chromebooks and won’t work on other devices or to access any content but that provided by LPS.

Some internet providers have offered discounted or free installations for low-income parents, and these hot spots will offer another option. The district had some hot spots available for high school students before the spread of the coronavirus closed school doors and educators began teaching remotely.

But those hot spots had very limited data plans designed for students doing homework, not working every day from home, Langer said.

LPS officials are reaching out to those students who have not logged onto Google Classroom or done any schoolwork since schools began remote learning last month. They’ve talked to principals to identify which students they haven't heard from and given the phones to schools based on their needs.

Langer said AT&T representatives reached out to the district and offered what other companies had not: the free phones and the ability to use the data without a contract.

“We can discontinue at any time,” he said.

The $80,000 plan approved by the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday will provide data for two months.

