LPS freshmen will be able to go back to school full time Feb. 22

Lincoln Public Schools ninth graders and some additional upperclassmen will be able to return to high school full time beginning Feb. 22.

Concerns about academic performance and a COVID-19 risk dial that’s moved to the yellow, or moderate, range prompted LPS officials to invite freshmen back full time, after getting the go-ahead from Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials.

All LPS high schools have been on staggered schedules since school began last fall, with half the students at all grade levels in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two days, and the groups alternating Wednesdays.

LPS invited all seniors to come back full time beginning Feb. 1, a decision made to ensure as many as possible graduated and to allow them a more normal finish to their high school career.

But only 37% of seniors — about 660 students — came back districtwide, though that fluctuated from 14% to 60% from school to school.

Still, it was fewer than district officials had hoped would take them up on the offer.