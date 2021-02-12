LPS freshmen will be able to go back to school full time Feb. 22

Lincoln Public Schools ninth graders and some additional upperclassmen will be able to return to high school full time beginning Feb. 22.
Concerns about academic performance and a COVID-19 risk dial that’s moved to the yellow, or moderate, range prompted LPS officials to invite freshmen back full time, after getting the go-ahead from Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials.
All LPS high schools have been on staggered schedules since school began last fall, with half the students at all grade levels in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two days, and the groups alternating Wednesdays.
LPS invited all seniors to come back full time beginning Feb. 1, a decision made to ensure as many as possible graduated and to allow them a more normal finish to their high school career.
But only 37% of seniors — about 660 students — came back districtwide, though that fluctuated from 14% to 60% from school to school.
Still, it was fewer than district officials had hoped would take them up on the offer.
“We were disappointed in the number of seniors who elected to return to full-time learning,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction. "We did have a number of seniors who graduated at end of first semester so there was some impact from that, then there is always a certain amount of senioritis that sets in, and I think remote learning exacerbates that.”
Larson said he anticipates a higher percentage of ninth graders will return, though probably not all of them. Older siblings of freshmen will also be eligible to return full time, because many freshmen rely on their older siblings to drive them to school, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.
While LPS wants to get all students back to school full time, high school teachers and administrators have been most concerned with freshmen, Larson said.
“They haven’t had the opportunity to start high school in a normal way,” he said. “For students to be on track to graduate on time, the ninth grade year is particularly important.”
The number of coronavirus positive cases at LPS is on a downward trend. Last week, LPS reported a total of 38 positive staff and student cases, the lowest number since Sept. 6.
Larson said officials haven’t seen an increase in positive cases at the high school level since seniors have returned, and they’ll continue to monitor virus levels with the return of ninth graders.
Districtwide, there are close to 1,600 freshmen who are now on staggered schedules who could return full time. That ranges from 174 students at Northeast to 336 students at Lincoln East. Some freshmen — certain students with special-education needs, English language learners or who were struggling academically — already are attending full time. LPS doesn't expect students who chose full-time remote learning to return.
Larson said if all freshmen returned, schools would be at between 61% and 69% capacity, but if they returned at the rate of seniors, schools would be at 51%-60% capacity.
In addition, the Health Department recommended that any 10th or 11th graders who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1 and have recovered can return full time to school, according to LPS officials, who notified parents of the change in a family message Friday afternoon.
There are about 100 students across all six high schools who fall into that group. Their return is considered safe because they are immune for a period of months.
LPS also will follow new guidelines from the Health Department requiring international travelers to be tested upon their return and quarantine for seven days before returning to school. Those not tested upon return must quarantine for 10 days.
The changes at LPS coincide with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing its update for safely reopening schools, after announcing that there is strong evidence that in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower levels.
