LPS Foundation taking applications for virus-related crisis assistance

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is taking requests from families for help with child care, medical or housing costs, utilities and other emergencies caused by the novel coronavirus or the steps taken to prevent its spread.

Families seeking assistance must fill out an online application at FoundationforLPS.org. If approved, the payments will be made directly to the service involved, such as the child care provider, landlord or utility company, within three-five days after it’s approved.

The money comes from donations to an assistance fund set by the foundation.

To request emergency assistance, LPS families affected by COVID-19 should go to: foundationforlps.org/covid-19/emergency-assistance.html to fill out the online application.

To donate to the fund visit: bit.ly/lpscovid19crisis or drop off a donation at any Union Bank & Trust branch location in Lincoln.

