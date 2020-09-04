LPS Foundation offering help to families of students affected by pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is accepting requests for emergency assistance from LPS students and their families affected by COVID-19, the third round of assistance since the pandemic hit.

Families of LPS students in need may request funds to help with child care, medical costs, rent or housing costs, utilities, gas, groceries or other emergencies.

The form to apply for assistance is available on the foundation's website (www.foundationforlps.org/).

After the online application is submitted, the request will be reviewed. If approved, payments will be made directly to the child care provider, landlord, utility company or other entity families need help paying within 5-7 business days.

Since March, the foundation has received nearly $305,000 in donations that helped 391 families with more than 500 requests, said Foundation President Wendy Van DeLaCastro. The requests came from every school in the district.

“Lincoln has really stepped up to support students,” she said.