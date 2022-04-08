 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LPS Foundation honors Dawes with Inspire School Award

  • Updated
  • 0

In the 2020-21 school year, 30% of Dawes Middle School students attended classes remotely. Of those students, officials said 75% fell behind or were simply unengaged in course work.

The school's efforts to improve achievement and engagement as students returned to the classroom this academic year is why Dawes was named the district's Inspire School of the Year.

The middle school at 5130 Colfax Ave. was honored during a surprise ceremony Friday morning. Dawes will receive a $5,000 check to be applied toward a school-related project of the staff's choice.

Through music and Dungeons and Dragons, Lincoln High teacher helped student find a place to belong

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools honors a school each year that has shown considerable progress toward its improvement plan. At Dawes, staff grouped previous remote learners returning to the classroom together and crafted lessons designed specifically for them.

"Dawes’ focus on building and strengthening their school community culture is evident in all that they do," said Wendy Van, president of the Foundation for LPS. "The improvements in student engagement in the last year and a half are a direct result of that effort and should be applauded."

People are also reading…

The foundation also honors one student and staff member from each school. Recipients were selected by their principals for being a positive inspiration to others.

Education notes: A tale of two career academies, lending a hand in Poland, and talking TikTok
Watch now: FFA chapters are growing, but pool of ag educators in Nebraska is 'running dry'
First grader's wheelchair taken from central Lincoln driveway returned a day later
Career Academy welder blazing her own path — and setting records in the process
Education logo 2020 with lockers
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on US top court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News