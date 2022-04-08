LPS Foundation honors Dawes with Inspire School Award

In the 2020-21 school year, 30% of Dawes Middle School students attended classes remotely. Of those students, officials said 75% fell behind or were simply unengaged in course work.

The school's efforts to improve achievement and engagement as students returned to the classroom this academic year is why Dawes was named the district's Inspire School of the Year.

The middle school at 5130 Colfax Ave. was honored during a surprise ceremony Friday morning. Dawes will receive a $5,000 check to be applied toward a school-related project of the staff's choice.

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools honors a school each year that has shown considerable progress toward its improvement plan. At Dawes, staff grouped previous remote learners returning to the classroom together and crafted lessons designed specifically for them.

"Dawes’ focus on building and strengthening their school community culture is evident in all that they do," said Wendy Van, president of the Foundation for LPS. "The improvements in student engagement in the last year and a half are a direct result of that effort and should be applauded."

The foundation also honors one student and staff member from each school. Recipients were selected by their principals for being a positive inspiration to others.

